The Finals player pulls off “Harry Potter” Dematerializer play

Season 2 of The Finals is underway, and the newest Specialization is proving exceptionally strong at trolling Light and Medium players.

Months after its shadow drop post last year’s The Game Awards, Season 2 of The Finals is in progress, introducing a new content infusion for the hit FPS.

Part of the Season 2 highlights include new weapons such as the FAMAS, new gadgets like the Gateway, and a bevy of balancing changes to the maligned nuke strategy.

Yet, it’s the Dematerializer Specialization catching players’ attention, as they are share unique ways to outplay others.

The Finals player trolls enemies with Dematerializer

Season 2 saw the removal of widely disliked Recon Senses in favor of the Dematerializer. With the new Specialization, players can deconstruct objects in The Finals and reassemble them as needed, leading to some sneaky plays.

One player shared their neat use of the Dematerializer to The Finals subreddit, where they managed to successfully trap a player in a nook they materialized.

“I’m loving the Dematerializer so much fun tech. Rip my boy,” OP shared as they left the trapped player to figure out how to get out of the mess.

Fans loved the outplay, and aptly dubbed it the “Harry Potter” as a nod to the wizard’s room in the Dursley household.

“He is probably traumatized for the rest of his life,” one player reflected with many of the comments following a similar trend. Given the player trapped wasn’t a Heavy build, there’s almost no way to break out from their prison.

A few players shared insight on that previous sentiment: “Someone posted once that bullets will break a wall eventually… Takes like 10 clips into the same spot. Never tested it myself tho.”

As the season just commenced, expect more zany plays to flood every corner of The Finals.