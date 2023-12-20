The Finals player “doing the lord’s work” for wasting cheating teammate’s time

The Finals is off to an explosive start, but it’s been marred by cheaters galore. One player took combatting cheaters into their own hands.

Since its shadow drop during the 2023 Game Awards, The Finals has taken the FPS scene by storm. The free-to-play game show-inspired FPS hit an insane player count on launch and hasn’t lost any steam since.

Despite the random usage of AI, there’s plenty to love with The Finals, as forums and social media have been ablaze with immense praise for the game’s blending of high-octane action and teamwork. However, like many titles nowadays, The Finals is full of cheaters.

One player took matters into their own hands, denying their cheater teammates the win they sought to gain.

The Finals player wastes cheaters’ time and denies the win

The cheating epidemic isn’t new in games, but it’s hit an obnoxious stride in The Finals. Aside from player feedback and funny clips, much of the game’s subreddit is posts regarding the cheating crisis.

Reporting can only do so much when you’re in a match with cheaters, so one player decided to bring the hammer down. In a video shared to the game’s subreddit, one player showed 10 minutes of pure justice, denying their cheating teammates the win.

“Got 2 cheaters in ranked as teammates. Went to the final round trying to kill them (not much can be done to heavys). At the final round, of 17 mins, grabbed the cash box and waited….the whole time. They tried to kill me, wasted their time, and lost marvelously,” the player commented.

The Finals uses Easy Anti-Cheat, but it’s looking pretty easy to cheat in the game, no pun intended. This player’s efforts were met with applause, as one player responded: “Doing the Lord’s work I see.”

However, many of the other comments reflected on the cheaters themselves. For those unaware, The Finals doesn’t support region locking, which is a company decision, since the developers believe cheaters reside in all regions. Some comments jested at that point, stating region locking would help combat the cheating epidemic.

That said, the developers have said that they are re-upping the anti-cheat measures. Stay tuned as more information comes to light, hopefully including a massive tide of bans.