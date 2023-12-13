The Finals devs are doubling down on AI in its game

The developers behind The Finals aren’t backing down from using AI in their game.

Embark Studios’ new online shooter just released last week amid controversy surrounding its use of AI in its voice acting.

Despite the controversy beginning during the game’s open beta, the developer has not backed down from their use of AI.

In a new interview, even, they seem content on doubling down on it and even using it in the future.

Article continues after ad

Embark Studios isn’t stopping with AI anytime soon

In a recent interview with Game Developer, the studio’s brand director, Sven Grundberg, spoke about the controversy around AI in the game.

“One thing that we want to make really clear in terms of how we use those tools in The Finals is that we use a combination of recorded voice actors and AI based TTS that is based on contracted voice actors, we don’t generate voice and video from thin air.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

He specified that the team behind The Finals is a modest one, and as such, AI presents them with a tool to do more than they could without it.

Article continues after ad

Embark Studios

Grundberg even spoke to the future of AI and its uses in games, saying: “I think with these new tools, they’re not going to go away. The important thing for us is to be transparent about the way we use them.”

Even with transparency, however, it doesn’t seem likely that everyone is going to be onboard with AI being used at all.

Just a couple months ago, voice actor, Gianni Matragrano criticized the studio, countering their ongoing justification by saying, “We are constantly banging out rush order sessions for like, within a day or two. You can literally get pro-grade VO for less than a grand total, bang out a couple recording sessions and bam you have all the audio you need.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, this controversy hasn’t stopped it from finding success among players, with the game’s player count far exceeding that of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.