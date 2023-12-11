The Finals battle pass features hilarious flat earth conspiracy emote

The Finals Season 1 battlepass has a ton of items for players to earn, including one emote that seemingly takes a dig at the flat earth conspiracy. Here’s how the community reacted.

Emotes have been an integral part of some of the most popular video games like Fortnite. They often act as a cosmetic animation where the characters perform short actions. This can be to gloat at beating other players, or just to have fun in the middle of a match. It’s perhaps unsurprising then that they’re part of the latest FPS sensation, The Finals.

Article continues after ad

Players have been grinding to complete The Finals Season 1 battlepass to earn various items, including one emote that takes a dig at the theory of our Earth being flat, and players can’t help themselves from reacting in funny and sarcastic ways.

Article continues after ad

The Finals rocks a hilarious emote

Posting on Reddit, a The Finals player named henri_sparkle stirred a conversation among the community after coming across one of the funniest emotes ever. You can find this emote on the 11th page of the battlepass after reaching Level 86. It’s known as the ‘Debate Deflater’.

Article continues after ad

Some players who loved the conspiracy theory themes in the game said, “I love the conspiracy theory thing going on. I wish they went even further with it and made it the entire theme but the battle pass has like 3 or 4 different themes lol”.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

To this, another user wished for the presence of an Illuminati reference and added, “Yeah I kinda wish they had more conspiracy stuff than just flat earth. Y’know like one of those Illuminati triangles as a sticker or eyes/body paint that makes you look like a lizard person”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

After watching this emote, a player believes the game will find major success if it continues with content like this. “This game has the most potential if the devs just go absolutely hog wild with the cosmetics, battle passes, and gadgets.” On the other hand, some players did not stop themselves from interesting people with sarcastic comments, “Good to see The Finals spreading the truth to all you sheeple /s”.

At the time of writing, the Season 1 battlepass runs for 93 days more, meaning players have enough time to get this premium emote in the game.