Wolf Among Us 2 delay pushes long-awaited sequel out of 2023

Developer Telltale Games has delayed the long-awaited Wolf Among Us 2 out of its previously announced 2023 release window.

The Wolf Among Us will celebrate its 10th anniversary this coming October. Fans were hoping to celebrate the milestone year with a new entry, especially after the long wait.

Notably, the revived Telltale Games unveiled the sequel during The Game Awards 2019, finally offering a glimpse at Bigby Wolf’s next adventure.

But lengthy bouts of silence about the production’s progress have left many scratching their heads. Now it’s clear the curiosity about what comes next will build for a little while longer.

Article continues after ad

Telltale delays The Wolf Among Us 2 to 2024

Telltale Games has made the “difficult decision” to postpone The Wolf Among Us’ previously scheduled 2023 release. The Fabletown-set sequel will now arrive on an unspecified date in 2024, Telltale revealed in a Twitter post.

Though the project entered development in 2020, the studio says more time is needed to see its vision through to completion.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Speaking with IGN, studio CEO Jamie Ottilie said the protracted production cycle will accommodate the shift from Unreal Engine 4 to Unreal Engine 5. In addition, executives are hoping to avoid crunch.

As things currently stand, the game simply isn’t ready for primetime. Ottilie added this when discussing the Wolf Among Us 2 delay: “Making games is difficult and they need time to be right. And it doesn’t do any of us any good to ship something that’s not ready.”

Article continues after ad

Trying to rebuild Telltale during the global pandemic after the studio’s shuttering in 2018 has introduced more than a fair few challenges, as well.

When the game finally hits digital stores, fans can expect another episodic rollout. However, unlike previous Telltale adventures, every episode of Wolf Among Us 2 will be completed before the first debuts.