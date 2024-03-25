Some of the best FPS games ever made are just $18 at Humble

There’s nothing better than a good old boomer shooter. Humble’s latest FPS bundle packages not only the legendary Quake 2 but also a few modern classics.

Boomer shooters are oftentimes, bringing the best out of the first-person shooter genre. Slimlining down the modernity in favor of reaching back has lowkey helped keep the genre fresh while those on top worry about esports.

The latest Humble Bundle, Back with a Vengence: The Best of Boomer Shooters, collates seven of the best FPS games from the last few years and also includes Quake 2. It’s probably included to add to the retro flavor, but also has a recent and excellent Nvidia RTX makeover too.

The full bundle will run you $18, but you can donate more to charity if you wish.

What’s included in the Back with a Vengence Humble Bundle?

Included in the bundle is:

Ultrakill

Turbo Overkill

Forgive Me Father 2

Deadlink

Postal Brain Damaged

Prodeus

Quake 2

Off the bat, Ultrakill is a Devil May Cry-inspired shooter. Combining off-the-wall action, similar ranking mechanics from Capcom’s game, and some tongue-in-cheek humor, it meshes into a chaotic shooter that encourages you to never stop.

Meanwhile, those wanting a little more traditional structure should absolutely look towards Turbo Overkill. The late 90s-inspired shooter will push you to its limits and it makes for an excellent Steam Deck game too.

Prodeus comes with a full-level editor, access to the community’s creations, and a four-barrelled super shotgun. Yes, four barrels. If you wanted something a little more in the controlled chaos department, this is it. Wage war on hellish monsters and soak the levels red. It’s fantastic.

Postal Brain Damage, however, is one of the weirder additions here. It’s not weird in that it’s going against the grain, but that it goes against Postal’s grain. It’s a genuinely good video game, with none of what made Postal, Postal. There are large levels to roam around, but not a central open-world area to cause havoc in.

