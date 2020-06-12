Star Wars: Squadrons game leaked & set for EA Play reveal

A leak on Microsoft's store reveals a new Star Wars game is coming, titled Squadrons. The Electronic Arts release will have a single player campaign, but is reportedly focused on multiplayer.

The long rumored Star Wars project 'Maverick' has allegedly been leaked, as artwork for the upcoming game was posted on Microsoft's store. The poster features the film's classic ships such as the, X-Wing, Y-Wing, TIE-Fighter, and many more.

While the name may call back to the classic Rogue Squadron series, the release appears to be a celebration of the film's iconic aerial combat and will heavily center around multiplayer, with players taking each other on in epic space battles.

Star Wars: Squadrons leaked

The title was first rumored back in early March, when PlayStation Network accidentally published information about an upcoming Star Wars title referred to as 'Maverick.' Microsoft's leak features the tag line 'Pilots Wanted.'

While not much is known about the release, various sources including VentureBeat describes the game as "an aerial/space combat game about piloting ships in head-to-head battles. The idea is to get players fighting against each other in team battles featuring iconic Star Wars vessels."

The publication also confirmed that Squadrons will have have a single-player campaign, but that player's shouldn't expect a full blown story given that it's reportedly on the shorter side of things.

Journalist Jeff Grubb clarified that the mode would only be a few hours in length in tweet on June 12. "It has a single-player campaign that is a few hours long. But the focus is on multiplayer space combat," he said.

While it may not be the exact Rogue Squadron sequel that fans have long been waiting for, the idea of having access to nearly every ship in Star Wars will no doubt be a hit with players.

The Star Wars publisher is holding their annual EA Play event on June 18, so it's more than likely that Squadrons will get a full reveal there. The title is reportedly set to release this Fall for PC and consoles.

The sci-fi franchise has had a long history with making space combat video games. Rogue Squadron made its epic debut on the Nintendo 64 back in 1998, and kicked off a full blown series that spanned across multiple generations.