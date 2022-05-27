Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order sequel confirmed with 2023 release date

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was a hit when it first released in 2018 — and the must-anticipated sequel Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was unveiled at the 2022 Star Wars Celebration.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor picks up five years after the events of Jedi: Fallen Order.

The series follows the story of Cal Ketis and his journey of becoming a Jedi Knight during the reign of the Galactic Empire.

“Even before completing Jedi: Fallen Order, our team had a vision of how to carry the adventure for Cal, BD, and the crew into the sequel,” said Stig Asmussen, game director, Respawn.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order sequel trailer revealed

Respawn and Lucasfilm games announced that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor releases in 2023 and is being developed for Xbox Series X|S, Playstation 5, and PC.

Experience the next chapter of Cal Kestis’ journey. #StarWarsJediSurvivor – Coming 2023. pic.twitter.com/ti5KIPSph5 — Star Wars (@starwars) May 27, 2022

The trailer above teases an appearance from the Grand Inquisitor and the developers state that “Cal Must stay one step ahead of the Empire’s constant pursuit as he begins to feel the weight of being one of the last remaining Jedi in the galaxy.”

The Grand Inquisitor first appeared in the first season of Star Wars Rebels lining up with the timeline of Star Wars Jedi: Survivortaking place after Revenge of the Sith and before A New Hope.

“Jedi: Survivor will expand on the series’ dynamic combat in new and innovative ways. In order to survive, Cal must learn new skills and grow his connection with the Force,” said Stig Asmussen.

The quotes leave to question whether or not we may also see the appearance of other Jedi Knights.

“Millions of Star Wars fans have been captivated by the story of Cal Kestis, and we’re thrilled to be working with the world-class developers at Respawn to continue this epic tale,” said Douglas Reilly, vice president, Lucasfilm Games.

The next installment will hit shelves across the world in 2023.