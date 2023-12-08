ArcSys announce Elphelt Valentine and new 3v3 mode for Guilty Gear Strive

The developers of Guilty Gear Strive Arc System Works (ArcSys) announced two major additions to their fan-favorite fighting game. One of them is the brand new DLC character Elphelt Valentine. The second one is a brand new 3v3 game mode set for release in 2024.

Guilty Gear Strive is quite possibly one of the most popular fighting games out there. The game has been going strong since its original release in 2021 with a massive 2.5 million playerbase in 2023.

As such, through a trailer at The Game Awards 2023, ArcSys announced two major updates for Guilty Gear Strive. The first major announcement is the introduction of Elphelt Valentine and the second is a brand new 3v3 game mode.

Arc System Works Elphelt Valentine is coming to Guilty Gear Strive on December 8

Elphelt Valentine and new 3v3 game mode announced for Guilty Gear Strive

Elphelt Valentine is a character who was also playable in Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2. She is a versatile stance-based unit and is known for her good pokes and anti-air. She is also exceptionally good at pressuring opponents and creating mixups.

Naturally, she will get fine-tuned for Guilty Gear Strive, but she is arguably one of the most hype characters within the series. Additionally, she also plays a very important role in the story, which means there is a lot to look forward to surrounding her release. Elphelt Valentine is set to be released on December 8, 2023. You need to own Guilty Gear Strive Season Pass 3 to get access to her.

The second major addition to the game is the 3v3 game mode announcement which is bound to be extremely fun. Whenever we think of a 3v3 game mode, the titles that come to mind are Dragon Ball FighterZ and Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3.

Thus, with the introduction of such a mode in Guilty Gear Strive, fans can expect a whole new dynamic for the franchise. The 3v3 game mode will make its appearance in Guilty Gear Strive in the year 2024.