Starfield players slam Bethesda over “copy/paste” temples

Starfield has a system where you get to explore randomly generated temples from time to time. However, Starfield players are not at all happy as they feel these temples are a “copy/paste” of each other and lack innovation.

Starfield is a massive game and the exploration is bigger than anything that players have ever come across before. However, just because there is a lot to explore, it does not mean it is all worthwhile as players have often complained that most of it is copy-pasted.

Article continues after ad

As it happens, the game has a temple generation system, which creates structures they can visit. These temples appear randomly and you will get a quest marker when they decide to show themselves. However, players have complained that these temples are not at all worthwhile as they are basically copied from each other and lack innovation.

Article continues after ad

Starfield players unhappy about copy-pasted temples in the game

The discussion regarding temples was started by a player named RadientCranberiesss on Reddit. The user posted, “In Skyrim, you obtain shouts from unique POIs that are either stumbled upon, part of a quest or radiantly delivered (courier). Exploration is directly encouraged and you have to clear a dungeon/dragon nest to obtain the power.”

Article continues after ad

They continued, ”In Starfield, temple locations magically appear in your quest log, and you walk to a copy/paste of the same exact temple, finding nothing interesting on the way, to do the exact same minigame.” They also mentioned, “I compare to Skyrim because it was made in 3 years by 1/3 the developers. There is no excuse for Starfield to not be a big improvement, instead of a downgrade.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

A lot of players joined into the conversation as they seem to share a similar sentiment. One such player mentioned, “We’re in a charted system, on a charted planet, with an outpost 300 meters away, and you’re telling me no one in the entire galaxy has already found this temple? Just destroys the narrative.”

Article continues after ad

Another Reddit user chimed in, “For the life of me I don’t know why they didn’t flesh out temples more. It’s an incredibly lame opportunity not to hand-craft the temples.” One player also claimed, “Like a lot of half-baked content in the game, it strikes me as a “good enough, time to ship” decision. “

Article continues after ad

Finally, a user commented, “It feels like Temples and the Powers were a weird way to recapture Word Walls and Draugr Crypts.”

Article continues after ad

Therefore, it is safe to say that none of the players are happy with the way temples have been executed in Starfield. Most of them feel it is lazy and a lot could have been done to make them interesting. It is tough to claim if Bethesda will ever address these, but if they do, a lot of work needs to be done to make these temples desirable to the players.