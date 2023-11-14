Save big with Walmart’s epic Black Friday console game deals

Black Friday brings some of the year’s best deals on video games, and Walmart has unleashed major discounts across PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and more.

Black Friday is almost here, and Walmart has revealed some epic deals on the hottest console games for PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. If you’re looking to expand your game library without breaking the bank, Walmart’s Black Friday sale has you covered.

Big savings on Walmart’s Black Friday console game deals

Pokemon Legends Arceus – Nintendo Switch – U.S. Version

Nintendo

For Nintendo Switch, one of the best deals is on the Pokémon Legends: Arceus. This innovative Pokémon title lets players explore open areas and catch Pokémon in a 3D action-RPG style, unlike previous games. Marked down to just $49 at Walmart, it’s $11 off the regular price – an exciting deal for this popular game.

Elden Ring for PlayStation 5

Steam

On PlayStation 5, action RPG fans can pick up 2022’s game of the year winner Elden Ring for just $40 after a $20 price cut.

Developed by FromSoftware, this expansive dark fantasy title offers thrilling third-person combat against twisted foes, rewarding exploration across the realm of the Lands Between, and dangerous threats around every corner.

At this discounted price, now is the perfect time to experience one of the most highly acclaimed games of all time.

Mortal Kombat 1

Steam

For intense fighting action on PlayStation 5, Mortal Kombat 1 brings the gory combat franchise to next-gen consoles.

You can pull off gruesome fatalities and over-the-top moves, now for only $59 after a $11 discount. If you’re looking for a fighting game packed with non-stop, hard-hitting action, this deal is a knockout. However, note that this price is limited to the physical edition of the game on every console.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Steam

Jedi fans can continue the journey as Jedi Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on Xbox Series X, now just $61.50 after a $8.50 discount.

Set between Episodes III and IV, this action-packed sequel lets you traverse planets, wield your lightsaber and Force powers, take on the Empire, and uncover Cal’s role in the growing rebellion. At this special Black Friday price, saving the galaxy has never been more affordable.

Madden NFL ’24

Steam

Football fans can tackle next-gen gameplay in Madden NFL ‘24 on Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, and 5 now 50% off at just $35.

With stunning new FieldSENSE gameplay, enhanced skill-based passing, and big updates to Franchise mode, experience unrivaled authenticity with the latest entry in this legendary NFL series – now at its all-time lowest price for Black Friday.

Take advantage of these markdowns at Walmart and complete your collection with the year’s top console games – all at budget-friendly prices. Jump into the action now with Walmart’s Black Friday console game deals!

