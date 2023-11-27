Save 30% on LEGO Marvel Nano Gauntlet this Cyber Monday

Save the universe, or at least half of it, with a fantastic saving on the LEGO Marvel Nano Gauntlet from Amazon for Cyber Monday.

Marvel making serious plans for the future may leave a lot of fans needing to play catchup. Whether this means the MCU will receive a new soft starting point or need to watch 20-plus films to catch up is another story.

Thankfully, fans can play catchup while playing with some fine LEGO Marvel sets on offer this Cyber Monday from Amazon.

Save on LEGO Marvel Nano Gauntlet with Amazon

Amazon is offering a great discount of 30% off of the LEGO Marvel Nano Gauntlet as a part of their Cyber Monday sales event. Since we’re rapidly approaching the end of Cyber Monday, you might want to act fast to get your hands on this bargain.

The LEGO Marvel Nano Gauntlet contains 675 pieces, making up the fantastic details on the gauntlet and the Infinity Stones housed within the knuckles. This set makes for a great display piece in time for the holiday season.

If you’re looking for more marvelous LEGO action, the LEGO Marvel Hulkbuster set is also on offer this Cyber Monday from Amazon. Fair warning: prepare some shelf space for this one.

Each finger on the gauntlet is fully possible to recreate the iconic snap pose seen in Marvel Avengers Endgame. This iconic scene can now be fully recreated in your own living room, minus the whole snapping half of the universe back into existence bit.

The LEGO Marvel Nano Gauntlet would make a great gift for the older LEGO enthusiast in your life. That 18+ label means that younger LEGO fans will need to look elsewhere for their bricky fix. Be quick, Amazon is only offering this deal throughout their Cyber Monday event which is ending soon.

If you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.