Prices smash on LEGO Marvel Hulkbuster for Cyber Monday

Looking for a Hulk-stopping deal on LEGO Marvel this holiday season? Amazon may have you covered with a discount on a top-tier set for Cyber Monday

The Marvel Cinematic Universe may be experiencing a lull from the fans’ perspective, but you know who certainly isn’t in a lull? LEGO, that’s who. With Marvel showing no signs of slowing down, we can be sure many more LEGO Marvel sets will be blessing our shelves, meaning Amazon will swoop in to give you the best deal when they can.

Save on LEGO Marvel Hulkbuster with Cyber Monday

Amazon is offering an amazing discount of 41% off of the LEGO Marvel Hulkbuster set during their Cyber Monday event.

The LEGO Marvel Hulkbuster contains 4,049 pieces. It comes with an information panel, a single partially suited-up Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, and stands at a humongous 52cm tall.

This thing is big; it needs to beat the Hulk, after all. Its mighty size rivals some sets in the LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series line. So reserve some shelf space when you buy it.

The LEGO Marvel Hulkbuster would make a great gift for the older LEGO enthusiast in your life. That 18+ label means that younger LEGO fans will need to look elsewhere for their bricky fix. Be quick, Amazon is only offering this deal throughout their Cyber Monday event which is ending soon.

