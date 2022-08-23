All Perks in Saints Row & how to unlock them: Major, Minor, Elite perks list

Turning your custom Boss into a powerful character in Saints Row is easy, especially when you equip Perks. There are heaps of upgrades to acquire in Santo Ileso, so here is a full list of all of the Perks you can unlock in Saints Row.

The Saints Row franchise has always enabled players to become extremely powerful. Whether that’s by using outrageous weapons or abilities, the Saints Row reboot gives players an array of Perks to choose from.

Each Perk grants the player a unique upgrade, so here’s a list of each one that we currently know about and how you can unlock all of them in your playthrough of Saints Row.

How to unlock Perks in Saints Row

After you created the Boss of your dreams and mastered the game’s Wingsuit, you’ll want to ensure you’ve got the best Perks activated. They can be unlocked in Saints Row by progressing through the game’s story and completing ‘Challenges’ along the way. To view your ‘Challenges’ you’ll need to follow these steps:

Open up the in-game cell phone

Scroll to the ‘ Missions ‘ app

‘ app Select the ‘Mission’ app and go to the ‘Challenges‘ tab.

Here you will see every task that you’ll need to complete in order to unlock Minor, Major, and Elite Perks in Saints Row.

Deep Silver Volition You’ll certainly be busy as you complete every challenge.

If you haven’t unlocked many Challenges, continue to level up your character by completing story missions and engaging in combat.

Saints Row Perk list

Split between Minor, Major, and Elite tiers, we have discovered a total of 34 unique Perks in Saints Row. Once you’ve gained them all, you’ll also unlock the ‘Jack Of All Trades’ achievement too. If more are revealed throughout our playthrough, we’ll be sure to update this list accordingly.

Minor Perks in Saints Row

Minor Perks Description Tactical Training Move quicker while crouching and using fine aim Death Race While you’re close to death, you will move faster In the Flow Never lose flow except when you use a skill Close Call Vehicle gains more boost are a ‘near miss’ Gunslinger Hip fire more accurately Sneak Attack Inflict more damage with attacks from behind Fire Resistant Take less fire damage Dead Eye Reload speed is faster after performing headshots Loot Grab Automatically bring cash and ammo towards you from the ground Shock Tactics Taze enemies when you attack them with melee Trampoline Gain more altitude while using the Wingsuit Speed Demon Boost time increased while driving

Major Perks in Saints Row

Major Perks Description On the Down Low All actions generate less notoriety Scavenger Collect more rounds when you pick up ammo Full Contact Kick cooldown is reduced on enemies Fast Learner Gain more XP as you level up Nihil Obstat NPC Saints do more damage Shiny & Chrome Damage increased when side-swapping vehicles Dual Wield Hold an SMG in both hands while shooting enemies Flow Gambit Sacrifice damage in return for more Flow when hitting enemies

Elite Perks in Saints Row

Elite Perks Description Saving Throw Gain two more health bars when your health is nearly depleted Surgical Strike Temporary damage buff after performing up to five precision kills

And there you have it — you’re ready to equip Perks and become the ultimate Boss in Saints Row. While you take over Santo Ileso, be sure to check out our other guides.