How to change your Boss’ appearance in Saints Row: Character customization, clothing & more

Before you can take over Santo Ileso in Saints Row, you’ll need to create a Boss to get started, so here’s how you can customize your character’s appearance and their clothing in the Saints Row reboot.

The Saints Row franchise is known for a lot of things. While the long-running GTA-influenced series sports zany missions and chaotic action, most players have a blast with the franchise’s character customization options.

With so many options available across every element of your custom character, the sky is the limit when it comes to crafting your formidable or silly-looking Boss.

How to customize your Boss’ appearance in Saints Row

When you begin your journey to claim the streets of Santo Ileso, the game will introduce you to character creation very early on, allowing you to customize their look almost from the outset. However, if you’re keen to experiment and try new outfits, follow these steps to change your Boss’ appearance:

Open up the in-game phone Head over to the ‘Style’ app Select the ‘Style’ app to get into the customization menu

After you’ve got yourself into the ‘Style’ application’s menu, you can tweak your clothing, accessories, and body shape how you see fit.

Deep Silver Volition The in-game phone is a hub for some of the game’s key features.

Deep Silver Volition Opening the ‘Style’ app will unleash a wealth of options.

How to change body type in Saints Row

If you want to change your body type within Saints Row, it’s exceptionally easy to do so. The option is included within the game’s ‘Style’ application, which you can access by carrying out the following steps:

Open up the in-game phone Head over to the ‘Style’ app Select the ‘Style’ app to get into the customization menu Scroll to the ‘Bosses’ section Select the ‘Bosses’ section to view presets Change your body type based on your preferred preset

You can also further customize your body type by using an array of sliders, which can be found under the ‘Body’ section in the ‘Style’ app.

Deep Silver Volition Saints Row has plenty of options to change from crafting your own Boss.

How to get more clothes in Saints Row

Building a lavish wardrobe of clothing is easy. If you want to get more clothes in Saints Row, you can acquire them by completing more missions or purchasing them at the game’s various stores and stalls across the map. Each one will be marked with a white t-shirt icon, offering a variety of styles to suit your taste.

Deep Silver Volition Whatever style may take your fancy, there many clothing stores in Saints Row.

So, there you have it — that’s everything you need to know about how to change your Boss’ appearance in Saints Row.

Now you’re all set to roam around Santo Ileso with your perfectly crafted Boss. Be sure to continue your Saints Row journey with our other guides.