Ride 5 review: A masterclass in motorsport racing

Milestone S.r.l.’s Ride 5 is the latest game in the Ride series, ushering in a new era for motorsport racing games. The game may not be as polished as the developer’s MotoGP titles, but it serves as a worthy entry point for newcomers. Here’s our in-depth review of the game.

Motorbike racing games have been popular among gamers for a long time because of the adrenaline rush they provide from the fast-paced stunts and intense competition. In spite of their primitive visuals and gameplay mechanics, games like “Super Hang-On” and “Road Rash” introduced the world to the concept of virtual motorbike racing.

These games, despite the technological constraints of the time, established a basis for a genre that would grow and evolve through the years. Developers like Milestone S.r.l. stepped up to the plate and created the MotoGP series, which has since become the industry standard for motorbike racing games.

However, for casual gamers, they created the Ride series, which functions as an excellent entry point to motorsport racing for beginners, and Ride 5 is no exception. After nearly nine hours of intense gameplay, I must say that Ride 5 brought me back to the days of Road Rash and provided me with the exact experience I needed after a long hiatus from motorsport games.

Ride 5 – Key Details

Price: $59.99 (USD)

$59.99 (USD) Developer: Milestone S.r.l.

Milestone S.r.l. Release Date: August 24, 2023

August 24, 2023 Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Ride 5 Trailer

Ride like the wind

Ride 5 begins with a racing tutorial in which you are introduced to the game’s controls and the physics of your bike’s mobility, and gets you familiar with the racing track. You are immediately transported to the game’s extensive career mode, which tells the narrative of you becoming a world-famous pro racer.

From there, you can customize the appearance of your racer, though the options are fairly limited and quite elementary in comparison to the character customization options available in other current-generation games. In the garage, you can choose the country, jersey number, and a complete racing outfit for your racer.

Milestone s.r.l. Ride 5 features extensive options for you to customize your motorcycle as well as your avatar.

Once you’re finished, you can choose from over 100 licensed bikes and customize them like a professional motorbike mechanic, down to the colors, decals, and physical sections of the bike that help you fine-tune its performance.

Starting as an amateur rider, players work their way up through various racing categories, competing in events and earning rewards to upgrade their bikes and skills. The progression adds a layer of depth and purpose to the gameplay.

While the career mode’s narrative is lacking, it serves as a great introduction to the game’s multiplayer mode and the return of the infamous Couch Co-op, which was removed after Ride 2’s release.

Milestone s.r.l. The game features fluid couch co-op as well as a multiplayer mode.

Riders on the storm

Ride 5 features an outstanding multiplayer mode in which you can compare your rankings to those of other racers from around the world. This competition sets a high standard for racers, as they can access better gear, motorbikes, and vehicle parts that will enhance their performance and enable them to push beyond the top speed.

While the multiplayer mode offers intense competition and adds a certain level of charm to the game, the connectivity to the servers does take a hit. As you ride your bike around challenging courses, compromising on network connectivity might cost you the win, which is one of the major drawbacks in Ride 5.

Milestone s.r.l. Ride 5 takes players on a journey across stunning race tracks around the world.

The game also brings back its classic split-screen couch co-op mode in which you can play with a friend on the same system. The feature was initially introduced in Ride 2 but was absent from the third and fourth installments of the series.

When it comes to graphics, Ride 5 is a visual delight. Both the bikes and courses appear phenomenal. Even down to the dynamic weather and gleaming chrome on the motorcycles, the level of detail is exceptional. Attention to detail further extends to motorcycle control physics, which is great for players seeking something close to a realistic racing simulation.

Milestone s.r.l. Riding Aids is a great feature for those who are new to racing games.

Ride or A.I.

Based on Milestone’s Neural AI System, the game features brand new Neural assists called Riding Aids, which is a system designed to make the game more user-friendly to newcomers to the genre. Think of it more as an auto-pilot mode for your bikes, but it’s up to you to either heavily rely on them or choose a semi-assisted approach.

You may improve your riding abilities and learn not only the fundamentals of the game but also how to master your bikes in any condition by using Riding Aids. To conquer even the most challenging tracks, you can enable or disable assisted braking, cornering, automatic steering and throttle, ideal trajectory, and a plethora of other parameters.

Milestone s.r.l. Players can modify the physics as well as components of their motorcycle individually.

If you crash, you can rewind to the beginning of the race and try again, giving you a second chance to conquer challenging courses. Ride 5 gives you a starting value for the physics of your bike, including the numbers for the suspension, transmission, geometry, and electronics.

However, if you are an experienced player who prefers to drive without assistance from the game’s A.I. or suggested settings, feel free to modify any of these parameters to your preference. However, this is entirely dependent on the bike parts you own, which can be unlocked by navigating to your garage or bought through in-game purchases.

Verdict – 4/5

Ride 5 offers a fulfilling motorbike racing experience for both newcomers and seasoned veterans. Amazing graphics, a vast selection of bikes, and realistic mechanics all contribute to an engaging experience.

The game is a fantastic option for console and PC players who do not own a simulator. While the game’s high level of realism may make it difficult for beginners at first, the game’s extensive career mode and A.I. assisted options make the journey a breeze.

Ride 5 is a must-play for fans of motorbike racing games, as it achieves the ideal balance between realism and thrill.

Reviewed on PlayStation 5.