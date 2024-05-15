Hi-Fi Rush players thank Tango Gameworks for final update following studio closure

Tango Gameworks has released the final update for Hi-Fi Rush following the studio’s controversial closure last week.

The patch, which includes various bug and text fixes on all platforms, was announced on the game’s Twitter. This was shared by Tango Gameworks Game Project Manager Kazuaki Egashira, who thanked players for their “support and love.”

The original tweet and Egashira’s response have led to an outpouring of support and thanks to the now-shuttered studio, which is also known for developing The Evil Within games and Ghostwire: Tokyo.

“It’s an absolute shame this game did so much and deserved nothing but the best, and yet got the worst. Nothing but best wishes to everyone who worked on this game,” replied one user.

“Thanks for all the good times Tango,” said another.

One fan also praised the developers for including “one last patch notes joke” in the final update.

Tango Gameworks and Hi-Fi Rush have both been widely praised by gamers following Microsoft’s shocking announcement on May 8, which saw three Bethesda Softworks studios closed and a fourth consolidated.

In addition to Tango, Arkane Austin (Redfall, Prey) and Alpha Dog Games (Mighty DOOM) were shut down; Roundhouse Studios was folded into ZeniMax Online Studios to work on The Elder Scrolls Online.

In the days following the closure, fans reverse review bombed Hi-Fi Rush on Steam, flooding the store page with positive reviews and criticisms of Microsoft. This drew comparisons to Helldivers 2, which was review bombed following a controversial PSN policy announcement, which Sony eventually reversed under intense fan pressure.

While this is the game’s final update, this isn’t the end for Hi-Fi Rush. A previously announced physical release from Limited Run Games is moving forward despite Tango Gameworks closing, though no release date has been announced yet.