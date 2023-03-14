Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart could be PlayStation’s next PC port

Job listings and Ratchet & Clank’s mention on a middleware company’s website suggest Rift Apart will soon receive a PC port.

Since Horizon: Zero Dawn’s success on Steam and the Epic Games Store, Sony has continued to port its first-party titles to PC.

Days Gone, God of War (2018), Insomniac’s Spider-Man titles, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, and Returnal have all made the leap. And The Last of Us Part I is next in line, slated for a PC release on March 28.

Now there’s reason to believe that a third action game from Insomniac will eventually cross into the dimension of PC gaming.

PlayStation’s next PC port could be Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

As spotted by Redditor Veloxz, port studio Nixxes – recently acquired by Sony – is currently looking to fill its UX/UI Engineer role. Given the development house’s history, it comes as no surprise that the job listing asks that applicants be able to improve UI and gameplay experiences on PC.

Most interesting, however, is a bullet point beneath the “Plusses” section of the listing – “Experience in using Coherent middleware.”

Clicking the “Powered by Coherent Labs” tab on the company’s website reveals a series of games that use Coherent technology. On the list sits Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, the only first-party PlayStation title referenced that’s yet to make the leap to PC.

Reason suggests Ratchet and Clank’s latest adventure will soon appear on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Sony Interactive Entertainment Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart key art

Notably, Nixxes Software previously ported Spider-Man and Miles Morales to PC, so it’d make sense if this particular team once more handled an Insomniac-developed game. As of right now, however, an official announcement on the matter has yet to surface.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart isn’t the only PC port that many are patiently awaiting. Rumors about Ghost of Tsushima heading to PC have been making the rounds for approximately two years. Nothing concrete has come of such claims, though.