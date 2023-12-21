Gaming

PlayStation PC ports get enormous discounts at Green Man Gaming

Joel Loynds
green man gaming logo with playstation art of kratos and nathan drake

The PlayStation PC ports have all been massively discounted just in time for the Christmas break, with savings of up to 79%.

Sony’s PlayStation PC ports have all been great. Mostly, it’s nice to see a console-centric company opening its doors to another audience. With Christmas coming, Green Man Gaming has gotten ahead of the oncoming Steam sale by putting pretty much all of Sony’s PC port output on sale.

These are delivered to you via download codes that you then redeem on Steam. They’re pretty much instantaneous but can take a few minutes to appear during busy periods.

Save up to 79% on PlayStation PC games

The PlayStation PC ports have been a rousing success, outside of The Last of Us. However, it appears the game is mostly stable now. Our time with Uncharted, Returnal, and Sackboy found them to be excellent ports with a tonne of options to get it running just right on your PC.

Plus, if you’re outfitted with an ultra-wide monitor, you’ll experience these games as they probably were never intended to be seen.

This all said, those Spider-Man ports are fantastic and flourish on PC.

Green Man Gaming drops prices on God of War, Horizon & more

God of WarSony Interactive Entertainment

The list of games you’ll find on sale and their discounts include:

