PS5 Pro reportedly in the works and targeting late 2024 release window

New reports suggest Sony is indeed developing a PS5 Pro model that will supposedly release sometime in the latter part of 2024.

Rumblings about a potential PlayStation 5 Pro began circulating some time ago, thanks in part to claims made by reputable YouTuber Moore’s Law is Dead.

In interviews and on his own show, Moore’s Law is Dead expressed confidence in the notion that a console refresh for the PS5 would launch between late 2023 and late 2024.

The YouTuber based this belief on information obtained from trustworthy sources. Now yet another reliable insider has come forward about Sony’s future hardware plans for PS5.

Sony allegedly aims to release PS5 Pro by the end of 2024

Sources who’ve spoken to Insider Gaming claim a PS5 Pro is actively in the works at Sony. Reportedly, the higher-specced device bears a tentative release window of late 2024.

This latest rumor follows Insider Gaming’s September 2022 report, in which the publication’s sources alleged that a version of the PS5 with a detachable disc drive would arrive by late 2023. Apparently, this model and the PS5 Pro are not one and the same.

At the time of writing, Sony itself has yet to so much as tease the existence of either of these supposed PlayStation 5 models. And even leakers don’t know enough about the Pro model’s specs to hint at what the tech giant may have in store.

To the dismay of many a fan, Sony hasn’t revealed much of late. Not since September 2021 has the hardware manufacturer held a game-centric conference of consequence.

PlayStation diehards have grown antsy as a result, especially since Microsoft and Nintendo recently shared updates on upcoming titles.

But according to journalist Jeff Grubb, a larger, pre-E3 PlayStation Showcase is on the docket for the coming months. That, too, remain uncorroborated, however.