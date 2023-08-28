Is Project Mugen cross-platform? Crossplay for PC, PS5, Android & iOS

Wondering whether Project Mugen has crossplay and cross-progression between PC, iOS, Android, and PS5? Well, our handy hub has everything you need to know about these features.

Project Mugen is an upcoming free to play anime game that aims to rival the likes of Genshin Impact. While news has been rather scarce on Project Mugen, a number of details exciting details have been revealed.

Now that the Project Mugen pre-registration has kicked off, many players will wonder whether the title features crossplay and cross-progression. After all, teaming up with other players and syncing your data between devices is incredibly beneficial.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

So, if you’re looking to play Project Mugen on PC, iOS, Android, and PS5, our handy crossplay and cross-progression guide has everything you need to know.

Does Project Mugen have cross-progression and crossplay?

Naked Rain Studiio Project Mugen is the latest anime game to gain attention.

Naked Rain Studio, the developers behind Project Mugen, have not announced whether the game has cross-progression or crossplay functionality. In fact, the developers haven’t disclosed whether the free to play anime game will even have multiplayer.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

However, we do know that Project Mugen will be releasing on both PC, PS4, PS5, iOS, and Android. When you combine these platform releases with the fact that other popular gacha games like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail both include crossplay, then it’s incredibly likely that Project Mugenn will follow a similar pattern.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

After all, linking up with players across all platforms and syncing your data between devices is incredibly useful. As always, we’ll update this article as soon as we hear more information, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back regularly.

In the meantime, make sure you check out our Project Mugen release hub for all the latest news and updates.