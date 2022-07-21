Overwatch player rages at Sony for not fixing Watchpoint Pack glitch in time for beta

Ryan Lemay . 11 minutes ago

An Overwatch player released a full rant on Reddit detailing their elongated issue with the Overwatch Watchpoint Pack.

The second Overwatch 2 beta concluded on July 18, giving players reason to be cautiously optimistic. However, the second beta addressed many of the problems raised by the first beta.

Ahead of Overwatch 2’s official release, Activision released the Watchpoint Pack that guaranteed access to the Overwatch 2 beta.

The pack awards players two Overwatch 2 Legendary hero Skins, the Premium Battle Pass for Season 1 with 2000 virtual credit, and an exclusive icon. But one player who purchased the Watchpoint Pack but allegedly encountered a glitch.

Overwatch player rants over Watchpoint Pack

Blizzard Entertainment Overwatch 2 will launch in early October and will go live as part of a massive update for Overwatch.

Reddit user TKobs posted on Reddit discussing their frustrations over an alleged Watchpoint Pack glitch.

They claimed to purchase the Watchpoint pack on the first day it was available, but a glitch occurred that didn’t register the purchase. They could not buy again, so they contacted Sony and received a refund for the initial purchase.

When the beta was released, the user tried to access it but were denied entry. They received an error code saying, “you already own this.”

Blizzard Entertainment Overwatch still has a strong, dedicated player-base.

The Overwatch player says they contacted Sony several times but never received any help accessing the beta. The user contacted Blizzard, but they couldn’t help either.

In frustration, TKobs stated, “I have never heard of a company in an industry with so little sympathy or understanding for situations that aren’t the customer’s fault.”

Unfortunately, TKobs is not the only one experiencing this glitch, as one user said they were in the same situation, but managed to get a refund.

But others in the comments said they had a similar experience to TKobs. A second user added, “They (Sony) probably set the bar for the industry’s most rigid, anti-consumer, gaming platform customer service.”