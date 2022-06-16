Overwatch 2 guarantees beta access for Watchpoint Pack buyers

Activision revealed that those who buy the Watchpoint Pack will get guaranteed access to the upcoming Overwatch 2 beta.

Overwatch players are giddy at the prospect of being able to participate in the beta for Overwatch 2, and the Watchpoint Pack might allow them to participate. The beta for the long-awaited sequel to the popular team-based shooter is set to begin on June 28.

Unlike the first Overwatch 2 beta, the upcoming beta will include console support. It will also feature the newly-revealed hero Junker Queen and a brand new map, Rio.

For those players who want to get their hands on all this new content and enjoy the Overwatch 2 beta, Activision has a way to guarantee you will get access.

Advertisement

How to join the Overwatch 2 beta

In its FAQ regarding the beta, the Overwatch developers laid out how players can join.

Notably, beta access does not roll over, meaning that those players who got to participate in the first beta will not be guaranteed a spot in the next beta. Players will have to opt-in using the Overwatch web form, but space is limited. Activision did promise that the goal is to have all players who opt into the beta get access by July 14 at the latest.

How to get guaranteed OW2 beta access

If you want to guarantee beta access, there is an easy way.

Those players who purchase Overwatch 2: Watchpoint Pack “on a platform on which the beta is available” will not only get guaranteed access to the Overwatch 2 beta, but will also get access on the day the beta begins. As mentioned, not all players who opt into the beta will get access on the first day, with some having to wait a week or two before they’re able to play.

Advertisement

In addition to guaranteed access to the Overwatch 2 beta, players who purchase the Watchpoint Pack will receive two Overwatch 2 Legendary Hero Skins, the Premium Battle Pass for Season 1 with 2000 virtual credit, and an exclusive icon.

The Watchpoint Pack is available now for purchase on the PlayStation Store and Xbox Store for $39.99 USD.