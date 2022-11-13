Overwatch 2 players claim their skins are still missing over a month after launch

Carver is a staff writer based in Chicago. He covers all things esports and gaming, with a focus on League of Legends and the FGC. LPL superfan. Contact Carver at [email protected]

Over a month after the launch of Overwatch 2, some people who earned skins in the original game claim they’re still missing those cosmetics and are being charged to re-purchase what they already owned.

Overwatch 2’s launch had its fair share of issues. Between players having a hard time getting onto servers due to repeated DDoS attacks and bugs that caused Torbjorn and Bastion to be disabled, the launch hasn’t exactly been flawless.

However, most of those issues have since been sorted, and Overwatch 2’s technical state has been improved from patch to patch. That said, there’s a major problem from day one that is still affecting some players.

Some of those who owned certain skins in the original Overwatch have made claims that their cosmetics hadn’t fully transferred over to Overwatch 2. And, in the case of one Redditor’s account, he would have to pay $40 USD to get a skin that he already owned.

Some Overwatch 2 players don’t have all their skins yet

For some Overwatch players, all of their cosmetics have transferred seamlessly from the first game to the sequel. With Overwatch 2 being on the same engine and framework as the first game, skins have been directly ported over, and the vast majority of people still have all their cosmetics.

But, for a select few, they claim that they still don’t have skins they owned for years before the sequel’s release. And, just to prove their point, one Redditor posted an image of his account without the skin that came with his collector’s edition goodies all the way back in 2016.

This image posted by reddit user bruh8248 started a conversation where several Overwatch players shared their experiences and many of them claim to have had similar issues. And, to back up his claims, the same person made another post with proof that he’d been playing since 2016 and had transferred his account from Xbox to PC.

Any comments telling the original poster to contact support were eaten alive by others who had contacted Blizzard support and, according to their accounts, had little success with getting back the skins they purchased.

Blizzard has yet to comment on the matter at the time of writing.