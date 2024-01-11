Nintendo Switch 2 launch date seemingly leaked by Altec Lansing

The Nintendo Switch 2’s launch date may have just been leaked in a press release by Altec Lansing

Over the last few years, rumors surrounding the Nintendo Switch successor have swirled across the internet.

Users seem to think that the Switch 2 may release sooner than later, and a press release from Altec Lansing may have just revealed when that is.

In a press release revealing Altec Lansing’s new partnership with AI Shark, they mention the planned launch of their product will “coincide with the Nintendo Switch 2 in September 2024.”

Shortly after the press release gained traction, Altec Lansing reached out to Digital Trends to say that Nintendo has not set a release date for the Switch 2, but clarified that it will launch Fall 2024.

However, they did not backtrack on the name or its general existence. We’ll keep you updated as this leak continues to evolve.

AI Shark reportedly says they’re “just guessing”

Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier shared right after the news began to break that he spoke with AI Shark, who says they’re “just guessing” with the release window of the Nintendo Switch 2.

When will the Nintendo Switch 2 be released?

At the time of writing, there’s no definite word on when we may get the long-awaited Switch successor. However, there’s been quite a bit of speculation over the last few months.

Nintendo generally holds a Direct event in the spring each year, meaning that we could see a reveal of the Switch 2 console sometime in March or April of 2024.

Current rumors claim that we’ll see about a $50 USD price increase compared to the OLED model, to a MSRP of $400, but with minimal upgrades provided.

There’s no doubt that fans are excited to see what Nintendo has in store for their next console, with many wondering what game will be included as a launch title for the console.

As more information comes out surrounding the Nintendo Switch 2, we’ll be sure to keep you updated.