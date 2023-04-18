How to watch Nintendo Indie World Showcase: Start time, streams, what to expect

Nintendo has announced its next Indie World Showcase expected to include a dozen Switch games throughout 20 minutes of footage. Here’s everything we know and how to watch the stream.

Apart from Nintendo Directs, the video game giant regularly holds Indie World Showcases that feature titles from different genres by independent developers. The last Indie World Showcase was held in November 2022. The stream included games such as Sports Story, A Little to the Left, and Once Upon a Jester.

While Nintendo hasn’t teased any games ahead of the event, some fans still hope for Hollow Knight Silksong to appear. Whereas Silksong remains unconfirmed, the stream will likely feature around 12 titles. Here’s how to watch the Indie World Showcase on April 19.

How to watch Nintendo’s April 2023 Indie World Showcase

On Twitter, Nintendo revealed the start time for the April 2023 Indie World Showcase. It also added a link to watch the stream on Nintendo’s official YouTube channel. Additionally, IndieWorld plans to tweet live throughout the event.

We’ve embedded the link to the upcoming Indie World Showcase above. If those interested cannot tune in to the event live, they can watch the VOD through Nintendo’s YouTube account.

The April 2023 Nintendo Indie World Showcase will be live on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Here’s when the stream premieres across the globe.

Timezone Start time Pacific Time April 19- 9:00 AM PT Eastern Time April 19- 12:00 PM ET Greenwich Mean Time April 19- 4:00 PM GMT British Summer Time April 19- 5:00 PM BST Australian Eastern Standard Time April 20- 2:00 AM AEST

What to expect at the April Indie Game Showcase

Like most Indie World Showcases, leaks have not emerged surrounding rumored titles. Therefore, players must watch the stream to find out what indie games are coming to Nintendo Switch. Be sure to stay updated with our coverage if anything huge drops.