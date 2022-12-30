Sports Story player uncovers secret level where devs claim they were overworked

Lawrence is a writer based in New York City covering entertainment and games for Dexerto focusing on Hearthstone, World of Warcraft, NBA 2K, and any indie game he can review. You can contact Lawrence at lawrence.scotti@dexerto.com

A Sports Story player uncovered a secret level where the developers reveal they were overworked while making the game, as the Switch exclusive has been plagued with bugs and glitches at launch.

Nintendo Switch owners were excited when Sports Story, the sequel to 2017’s Golf Story, was announced for a December 23 release date.

Developer Sidebar Games had revealed the sequel roughly a year before then but left fans silent for quite some time until it was released just before the new year.

Sadly, the game launched with tons of glitches that have made the game nearly impossible to play. Now, one player has discovered a secret level that may explain why the game was launched in such a horrid state.

Sports Story secret level reveals developers were overworked

YouTuber tendog posted a video to their channel showing how to access the secret ‘dev room.’

Tendog enters Len’s shop and pushes a handful of boxes around which allows them to access outside of the store, where they run across multiple different areas of the game eventually entering the hidden dev room.

The man at the entrance welcomes you to “Cold Cartridge,” who are the developers of a game called “GALF.” He explains that the devs are currently on an “enforced break,” and explains they’ve been through a “troubled development” on their new game.

Another developer chimes in and said, “You might also say somebody kept requesting new features and my original vision no longer exists.” Another in the bottom right corner adds, “One might even venture to say we should have made the game work instead of adding features.”

Clearly, the devs in the fictional games studio are mimicking what has happened in reality with Sidebar, which has launched Sports Story in a glitchy and buggy mess.

Perhaps developers were asked to add more features into the game rather than just solidifying what’s there works, making it way too ambitious with simply not enough time in the oven. Hopefully, for those who did purchase the game, a patch will soon be on the way to fix the various glitches.