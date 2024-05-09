Switch 2 is getting a big RAM upgrade according to new data leak

As hype for the new Nintendo console builds, a leak claims that the Switch 2 will boast a significant RAM upgrade.

Though Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa has said the Switch 2 will definitely not be announced this Summer, excitement has been building within the community.

A new leak suggests there is plenty to be excited about, with a big jump in performance thanks to a RAM upgrade.

Though the Switch 2 could be considered the worst-kept secret in gaming at this point, there is still a lot that we don’t have about the console, such as its exact design.

Shipment and customs data uncovered by Famiboards has given us more to go on, showing that the Switch 2 could be equipped with 12GB of RAM.

Article continues after ad

Nintendo

The data was gathered by members of the Famiboards forums, with user LiC posting that The Switch 2 has two 6GB LPDDR5 RAM modules, for a total of 12GB of RAM. The internal storage is also said to be 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Article continues after ad

This is a big improvement vs the mere 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM currently in the Switch. The increase in storage from 32GB to 256GB is also excellent, as it means more games can be installed without needing an additional Micro SD Card.

Of course, until Nintendo reveals the official specifications, this information must be treated as unconfirmed.