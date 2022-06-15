Next mainline Fire Emblem game leaks ahead of Warriors: Three Hopes release

Details surrounding the next mainline Fire Emblem game have seemingly leaked just before the release of the Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes spin-off title.

Fire Emblem’s next spin-off title, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, is almost here and players are excited to dive back into the world of Three Houses.

However, fans of the tactical RPG are still hoping to see the next mainline entry show up during a new Nintendo Direct live event.

Now it looks like players could be getting that wish, as new details and screenshots surrounding the next major entry in the Fire Emblem series may have leaked online.

Next mainline Fire Emblem game seemingly leaked

There are a handful of sources that claimed to have information surrounding the next Fire Emblem game.

The first leak came from known industry insider Emily Rogers by way of a post on the FamiBoards forum, which claimed to reveal details about the game’s developers, development, and a handful of story and character details.

Rogers claimed that it is “a new game, not a remake” and that it has “been finished for over a year.” Rogers also said the project is a collaboration between long-time developer Intelligent Systems as well as Koei Tecmo and Gust, a subdivision of Koei Tecmo.

These details make sense, as Koei Tecmo has been collaborating on the development of several recent Fire Emblem titles, including the original Fire Emblem Warriors, Fire Three Houses, and the upcoming Warriors: Three Hopes game.

Following Rogers’s supposed leak, another leaker called ‘miasmadelta‘ corroborated Rogers’s information via a Reddit post to the Fire Emblem subreddit and added new information of their own.

They also provided screenshots of this new Fire Emblem game, showing the alleged blue and red-haired protagonist, support menus, and two new characters.

Additionally, this Reddit leaker claims that Intelligent Systems is working on a remake of the Japan-exclusive Super Famicom title Fire Emblem 4, also known as Fire Emblem: Geneology of the Holy War.

While leaks surrounding Nintendo aren’t all too common, the corroborated info combined with the leaked screenshots makes these claims seem more believable than some others before it.