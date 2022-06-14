When is Nintendo Direct? June show date reportedly leaked

The Summer Nintendo Direct has become one of the biggest gaming events of the year to look forward to as it features a longer-than-normal length, and Alanah Pearce seems to have revealed the date of Nintendo’s next presentation.

The June to July period is always the most exciting period of time for gamers as there are tons of new game reveals and existing games usually get some gameplay shown off. With no E3 this year, Summer Game Fest 2022 has taken the lead as the de facto gaming celebration.

From the actual Summer Game Fest 2022 presentation, to the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, to even the Capcom Showcase, so much has been revealed. The one missing aspect though is definitely the absence of a Nintendo Direct, but former game journalist Alanah Pearce has outed a potential date for the anticipated showcase.

Nintendo Direct set for June 2022?

The reason the Summer Nintendo Direct is the most sought after is that it’s the longest of the year, typically has big game reveals, and feature looks at some of Nintendo’s biggest upcoming, AAA titles.

With games such as Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 and Bayonetta 3 in the pipeline and franchises like Metroid constantly being rumored, this Nintendo Direct is a big deal.

Alanah Pearce has become one of gaming’s most respected and well-liked personalities and has been at Santa Monica Studio for the last two years. On a recent stream, she divulged info regarding the reported new Nintendo Direct’s date: “29th, yeah, June 29th, Nintendo Direct. It’s not technically a leak because Nintendo didn’t tell me, which is how I make that call, but also I’m not leaking anything that’s in it.”

If this is indeed the case, then the presentation will be quite soon and may serve as the full stop for the summer’s gaming news festivities.

Pearce is an accomplished video game journalist and it would only be natural that she would have various sources from within the games industry. So whilst this should be taken as a leak for now, until we hear from Nintendo’s mouth, there’s every chance that this date is accurate.