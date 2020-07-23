Forza 8 reveal trailer released at Xbox Games Showcase

Microsoft's Forza franchise is renowned for beautiful trailers and they didn't disappoint at Xbox Games Showcase on July 23, revealing how Forza Motorsport 8 will look on Xbox One and Xbox Series X consoles.

The exclusive Xbox game has been short on detail ever since developers confirmed they were working on it. This left fans with just reported leaks and the odd comment from the dev team to work with.

With this title being the first to emerge from the series on next-gen consoles, a lot of expectation surrounds its release. During the presentation, a release date wasn't confirmed but it can't be far away now. Anyway, let's take a look at the trailer.

Sound on for this one.

Forza Motorsport 8 trailer and new details

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6bfC-vvlbHc

The epic new trailer showcases everything that Forza is known for. It includes loud engines, incredible landscapes, and tracks that any driver in the world would like to fly around on.

Fans of the series will be hoping to see a load of the newest models in the next game. The Ford GTA 2020, McClaren 720S, Ferrari 488 GTB, Audi R8 V10 Plus, and many more have been touted to be included.

After all, almost every major motorcar manufacturer in the world has their name on Microsoft's flagship racing title.

In terms of release date, nothing is confirmed as of yet – but it's expected to come out alongside the next-gen Xbox Series X at some stage.