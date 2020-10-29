 New Demon's Souls gameplay gives closer look at realms, bosses, more - Dexerto
Logo
Gaming

New Demon’s Souls gameplay gives closer look at realms, bosses, more

Published: 29/Oct/2020 21:40

by Meg Bethany Koepp
demons souls boss fight
Bluepoint Games / YouTube: PlayStation

Share

Demon's Souls

A new Demon’s Souls PS5 gameplay trailer gives players their first look at the realm of Stonefang. It also shows off bosses exclusive to the intimidating locale, such as the formidable Armored Spider, and more. If this doesn’t make you excited to return to one of PlayStation’s greats, we don’t know what will!

Released on the PS3 in 2009, Demon’s Souls kicked off the beloved Soulsborne series. On June 11, PlayStation sent fans wild when they revealed that the notoriously difficult game is being remade from the ground up for PS5. Not only that, but that it’s a launch title for the next-gen system too.

The initial announcement trailer gave players a glimpse at the world of Boletaria, and kicked off the hype by showing off the infamous original opening cinematic in all its remade glory. Now, the latest dive into the remake showcases Stonefang – one of the five realms in the game – and all it has to offer.

New Demon’s Souls PS5 gameplay

On October 29, PlayStation shared the new five-minute trailer to their YouTube channel. The new footage starts off with the player running through the fiery mines of Stonefang, while defeating foes along the way.

The realm is underground, and is littered with tunnels and pits which make it the perfect location for an ambush. The segment showcases why fans will need to be extra careful when traversing the area.

The video does a fantastic job of conveying just how terrifying the mine really is; the reds and oranges of the molten lava and fire light up the shafts in an ominous and almost-too realistic way. You can practically smell the scent of death that lingers in the air just by watching – so it’s exciting to imagine how it’ll feel when playing it.

demon's souls armored spider boss fight
Bluepoint Games / YouTube: PlayStation
Players will take on the Armored Spider in the Stonefang mines.

A new look at boss fights

The boss fight with the Armored Spider is also shown, giving fans insight into how the iconic battle plays out. While the character defeats the beast, it doesn’t stop you from being on the edge of your seat as the monster shoots fireballs and flames in every direction.

It’s a great way to demonstrate the gorgeous graphics the remake boasts, especially in a gloomy location where every hint of color pops. And not to mention the new attack animations!

As for the Flamelurker, the Slayer in the video tries to best the beast, but falls short of striking the killing blow. The classic “You Died” screen flashes up as all is lost, closing out the trailer in appropriate fashion.

Demon’s Souls releases on November 12, which is also the launch day for the PlayStation 5 in the USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Mexico and South Korea. Those in other locations have to wait, as the console doesn’t come out until the 19th for everyone else.

For everything known so far about the highly-anticipated remake, you can check out our guide here.

CS:GO

How to watch BLAST Premier Fall 2020: stream, teams, schedule, results

Published: 24/Oct/2020 6:55 Updated: 28/Oct/2020 23:45

by Andrew Amos
Blast Premier Fall 2020 header
BLAST

Share

BLAST Premier G FUEL

The world’s best Counter-Strike is taking place in Europe right now. BLAST Premier Fall 2020 is set to kick off on October 26, featuring 12 top teams from around the world duking it out for $150,000 USD.

BLAST have condensed their Premier Fall series from two regions to one. North America has been left on the sidelines as the world’s best teams move over to Europe to compete.

That doesn’t mean the competition is going to be any less fierce though. 12 top squads from across the globe are converging on the region to duke it out over $150,000, as well as points towards the BLAST Premier Global Finals.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 streams

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 will be streamed live on the Blast Twitch and YouTube channels. The action is expected to kick off on October 26 at 8:30am PT / 11:30am ET / 3:30pm GMT. Most days will have the same start time.

For your convenience, we’ve embedded the stream below.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 teams

12 top teams from across Europe and North America are taking part in BLAST Premier Fall 2020. Most notably is obviously the four-time Major winners Astralis, although the competition will be hot on their heels.

North American champions FURIA have flown across the Atlantic to make their presence known in Europe. The new-look Complexity and MIBR rosters will also be taking to the stage for the first time.

IEM New York winners FaZe Clan are in attendance too, as well as numerous other top 10 teams.

Group A Group B Group C
Natus Vincere Vitality Astralis
Ninjas in Pyjamas Complexity MIBR
Evil Geniuses BIG FURIA
OG FaZe Clan G2 Esports

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 brackets

Group A

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group B

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group C

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 schedule & scores

Monday, October 26

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Opening Round Na’Vi 2 – 0 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Opening Round Evil Geniuses 1 – 2 OG 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, October 27

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Upper Final Na’Vi 0 – 2 OG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Lower Round 1 NiP 2 – 0 Evil Geniuses 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Wednesday, October 28

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Losers Final Na’Vi 2 – 1 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Grand Final OG 2 – 1 Na’Vi 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Thursday, October 29

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Opening Round Vitality vs Complexity 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Opening Round BIG vs FaZe 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Friday, October 30

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Saturday, October 31

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Monday, November 2

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Opening Round Astralis vs MIBR 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Opening Round FURIA vs G2 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, November 3

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm

Wednesday, November 4

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm