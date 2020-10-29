New Demon's Souls gameplay gives closer look at realms, bosses, more - Dexerto

A new Demon’s Souls PS5 gameplay trailer gives players their first look at the realm of Stonefang. It also shows off bosses exclusive to the intimidating locale, such as the formidable Armored Spider, and more. If this doesn’t make you excited to return to one of PlayStation’s greats, we don’t know what will!

Released on the PS3 in 2009, Demon’s Souls kicked off the beloved Soulsborne series. On June 11, PlayStation sent fans wild when they revealed that the notoriously difficult game is being remade from the ground up for PS5. Not only that, but that it’s a launch title for the next-gen system too.

The initial announcement trailer gave players a glimpse at the world of Boletaria, and kicked off the hype by showing off the infamous original opening cinematic in all its remade glory. Now, the latest dive into the remake showcases Stonefang – one of the five realms in the game – and all it has to offer.

New Demon’s Souls PS5 gameplay

On October 29, PlayStation shared the new five-minute trailer to their YouTube channel. The new footage starts off with the player running through the fiery mines of Stonefang, while defeating foes along the way.

The realm is underground, and is littered with tunnels and pits which make it the perfect location for an ambush. The segment showcases why fans will need to be extra careful when traversing the area.

The video does a fantastic job of conveying just how terrifying the mine really is; the reds and oranges of the molten lava and fire light up the shafts in an ominous and almost-too realistic way. You can practically smell the scent of death that lingers in the air just by watching – so it’s exciting to imagine how it’ll feel when playing it.

A new look at boss fights

The boss fight with the Armored Spider is also shown, giving fans insight into how the iconic battle plays out. While the character defeats the beast, it doesn’t stop you from being on the edge of your seat as the monster shoots fireballs and flames in every direction.

It’s a great way to demonstrate the gorgeous graphics the remake boasts, especially in a gloomy location where every hint of color pops. And not to mention the new attack animations!

As for the Flamelurker, the Slayer in the video tries to best the beast, but falls short of striking the killing blow. The classic “You Died” screen flashes up as all is lost, closing out the trailer in appropriate fashion.

Demon’s Souls releases on November 12, which is also the launch day for the PlayStation 5 in the USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Mexico and South Korea. Those in other locations have to wait, as the console doesn’t come out until the 19th for everyone else.

For everything known so far about the highly-anticipated remake, you can check out our guide here.