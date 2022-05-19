Nash Carter removed from WWE 2K22 DLC after offensive gesture

After releasing MSK Nash Carter back in April 2022 for an offensive gesture, 2K Games has doubled down on its decision and removed the wrestler from the upcoming WWE 2K22 DLC.

WWE 2K22 has turned out to be quite a present for fans of the wrestling simulator, as 2K has managed to get the franchise back on track.

Boasting an improved roster, visual fidelity, game modes, and gameplay mechanics, fans are impressed that the game reflects the authentic experience of the WWE brand. With this authenticity, though, comes some hurdles.

With MSK Nash Carter being released from WWE back in April, fans speculated that he would be axed from the June 2022 DLC – and the community has finally received their confirmation.

Nash Carter removed from WWE 2K22 DLC

2K Games has officially removed fan-favorite MSK Nash Carter from WWE 2K22’s forthcoming DLC.

Once scheduled to join the latest wrestling simulator as a part of the Stand Back Pack scheduled to release on June 7, 2022, Carter found himself in the middle of internet backlash back in April 2022 after pictures were discovered of the athlete performing an offensive gesture.

Catching wind of the controversial pictures, the WWE terminated Carter’s contract and ultimately decided to release the wrestler from the company.

However, on the heels of the announcement, fans began to speculate whether or not he would still be included in the forthcoming June DLC.

Releasing a statement on May 19, 2022, 2K had announced that they were removing Nash Carter from the Stand Back Pack to ensure fans were getting “the most authentic representation of the WWE universe.”

It’ll be interesting to see how the exclusion of Nash Carter impacts the Stand Back Pack in any way at all, and whether or not all references to the wrestler have been scrubbed from the game, as well.