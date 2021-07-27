Most expensive cards in MLB The Show 21’s Diamond Dynasty

The community market is full of amazing cards for players to purchase to improve their Diamond Dynasty squad. But. if you happen to pull these cards within MLB The Show 21, then you may want to consider selling them ASAP.

When venturing into the ultimate team game mode within MLB The Show 21, there are certain cards that you’re going to want to invest in while building your squad.

Thankfully, San Diego Studios has been constantly adding tons of incredible cards within Diamond Dynasty, and players are able to unlock these via events, packs, and most notably, the in-game community market.

Advertisement

This market is always changing, and every week there seem to be new cards atop the market. But, there are some cards that have remained the most expensive on the market.

Most expensive cards in MLB The Show 21

From time to time, new cards will release in Diamond Dynasty that’ll immediately jump to the top of the community market, mainly due to players wanting these cards ASAP, and they can be rather hard to unlock.

Read More: Best cards to invest in for Diamond Dynasty

But, there are some cards that have maintained price since the game was released in April 2021, so we’re going to spotlight some of the most expensive current cards, along with those that have consistently been atop the market.

Advertisement

If you do happen to have one of these cards in your binder, there are some major incentives to sell your cards, as the Stubs you’ll obtain are plentiful.

Mike Trout Live Series – 96 OVR – Current price: 313,000 Stubs

Al Leiter Milestone – 97 OVR – Current price: 194,999 Stubs

Ronald Acuna Jr. Live Series – 94 OVR – Current price: 100,500

Bryce Harper Awards – 99 OVR – Current price: 347,500 Stubs

We’ll be able to update this page frequently as more cards get released, as we’re sure these will be atop the market in a matter of time.