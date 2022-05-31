Monument Valley series finally gets Steam release date for PC in 2022

Ustwo Games’ Monument Valley franchise is set to become available to even more players as the well-received puzzle games are heading to PC as part of the Monument Valley: Panoramic Collection.

With its isometric views and superb reviews, Monument Valley has become a revered appreciated puzzle series that has captivated players on mobile since 2015.

The game and its sequel will be coming to PC via Steam as part of the Monument Valley: Panoramic Collection, developer Ustwo Games has revealed. The collection is set to hit Steam on July 12, 2022, and won’t just be regular ports of the hit handheld games.

Monument Valley series coming to Steam

Ustwo Games released Monument Valley in 2015 and a follow-up, Monument Valley 2, in 2017. This new collection will come with both games as well as their respective DLC components: Monument Valley: Forgotten Shores, Monument Valley: Ida’s Dream, and Monument Valley 2: The Lost Forest.

The thought-provoking nature of its puzzles and landscapes are just two of the reasons the Monument Valley games have been downloaded over 100 million times and garnered an astonishing 29 awards including ‘BAFTA British Game Award 2015.’

Monument Valley: Panoramic Collection will upgrade the visuals of the original games and include a snazzier and wider ratio to show off the game in a new way that even veterans can enjoy.

There will be 3 separate versions for players to buy, depending on how much of the content they want to experience. These are the various editions of Monument Valley that Steam players will have the option to buy:

Monument Valley: Panoramic Edition for £6.99 / $7.99.

Monument Valley 2: Panoramic Edition for £6.99 / $7.99.

Monument Valley 1 & 2: Panoramic Collection available as a Bundle on Steam for a 15% discount.

Fans of puzzle games and soul-searching adventures are sure to be in for a treat when they become available on Steam.

A third game is currently in the works, so if you’ve not already, now might be the time to play catch-up.