Some of Steam Deck’s best games up to 90% off at Humble

The PC handheld market is blowing up, so it’s no wonder that Humble has highlighted some killer deals for the Steam Deck and company.

Humble’s latest sale, the Leap Year Celebration, slashes hundreds of games price tags and in particular, some handheld ready games. Under its Handheld Friendly banner, the section of deals highlights games perfect for systems like the Steam Deck.

You can save up to 90% across hundreds of titles, which should work regardless of the handheld you have.

Amongst them are some of our favorite Steam Deck games, like Dave the Diver and Slay the Spire. However, we do have a couple of recommendations for you to check out.

Humble drops prices on hundreds of Steam Deck games in new sale – here are two of our recommendations

Save 50% on six games with Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection

The Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection is split into two volumes, but Humble is selling the bundle with a fat 50% sale. That’s all six games from the series collated into one incredible package, and it’s ideally played on the go with the Steam Deck.

Originally launched on the Gameboy Advance, the Battle Network series combines the tropes of Mega Man – upgrades and robots – with an addictive real-time battle system. Parts of it were clearly designed around the limitations of the original system, but it’s perfect to play with the Steam Deck in bed for just that hour too long.

Cult of Lamb is 40% off

There’s a neat 40% off one of the best surprises from 2022. Combining tight combat with a slight rogue-lite element, it proved a challenging affair in some areas. This is offset with a chaotic, and deeply sinful management sim. Ever wanted to make poo a food of sustenance? You’ll do it here.

Cult of Lamb’s loop is special on the Steam Deck, as you can sink into a couch and tackle a difficult dungeon while you catch up on your favorite TV. Then, when it’s time to get serious, dock it and grab that controller to finish the job.

