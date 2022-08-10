Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Free Title Event 1: New Monsters, Event Quests, more

Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak recently had its first free title update. The update introduces new monsters, weekly event quests, DLC in the form of layered armor, and an enhanced version of the currently in-place Anomaly System. Here’s what you need to know.

Having released towards the end of June, Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak expanded upon the base game — with promises of more continued updates. So eat some food, pack those potions, and get ready for another hunt-a-thon.

From more armor enhancements, more monsters, and another spike in difficulty, the new Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak update provides a bunch of content for players to grind through. Here’s everything included in the update.

Contents

New Monsters in MHR Sunbreak Free Title Event 1

Four new monsters, excluding Anomaly variants, released in the Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Update: Lucent Narcaguca, Seething Bazelgeuse, Golden Rathian, and Silver Rathalos.

These are all new variants of preexisting monster species — thereby not entirely new to Monster Hunter Rise. In addition, all of the Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak new monsters included in the update existed in prior games. But they’ve been given new moves to better accommodate the faster pace of Rise’s combat.

In addition, they all have their own armor sets. Some of the armor skills are incredibly good, so expect some meta changes and damage recalculations for builds.

Capcom All 4 monsters provide new armor.

New Event Quests and Maps in MHR Sunbreak Free Title Event 1

In the reveal, Capcom announced they’re holding weekly events for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. These cycle with each week. Event quests debut on August 18 onwards.

These will likely provide exclusive rewards, likely in the form of layered armor. From their teaser photo, it appears the hunter is fighting off two Rajangs simultaneously — so these events may very well provide extreme challenges.

Capcom

One new locale debuts in the new MHR sunbreak update: Forlorn Arena. This is a reimagining of a preexisting map from older Monster Hunter games — with enhanced lighting and visuals to match the contemporary entry.

This used to be called Tower in the older entries — with the new map paying homage to its predecessor.

Capcom Left is Tower, while right is the rebranded Forlorn Arena.

Anomaly System revamp

Not only is the new update bringing in new anomaly monsters, but they’re also revamping the whole system.

For context, Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak introduced the Anomaly Quests. During these quests, Hunters fought against monsters afflicted by the Qurio, the little butterflies that fly around Malzeno.

By hunting these afflicted monsters, hunters gain access to another upgrade for their corresponding weapon — thereby increasing the progression process.

Players must reach a specified MR to unlock certain anomaly quests.

The update also debuts Anomaly Investigations and Anomaly Research. Anomaly Investigations are quests where players hunt with randomly generated variables — directly affecting the difficulty but also increasing potential rewards.

In Capcom’s words, “the target monster, the locale, and the number of players are randomly determined.”

Completing these Anomaly Investigations earns points required to level up the Anomaly Research Lab, which allows the player to unlock more investigations.

The biggest aspect of these investigations is undoubtedly the new upgrade system: Qurious Crafting.

Qurious Crafting upgrades equipment beyond the original limit.

This crafting system “allows you to add new upgrades to your gear.

“You can customize your weapons’ stats, such as attack power and affinity, and you can randomize the functionality of your armor, which you can do as many times as you want!”

Playtesting and theory crafting will definitely be necessary to see exactly how this function works. But it is potentially very game-changing.

Paid DLC

Don’t worry, no gameplay elements are locked behind a paywall. The paid DLC are all purely cosmetic, providing layered armor for both the animal companions alongside the hunter.

Hands down, the best DLC for this update would have to be the debut of “Fiorayne” Hunter layered armor, hair, and voice lines. This allows the player to essentially play as the huntress — a feature available to all hunter avatars regardless of chosen body type.

Capcom

Other DLC included are gestures and stickers — be sure to check out the official store for more details.