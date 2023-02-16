Mobile game addict dies by suicide after parents refuse to repair his phone

A teenager addicted to mobile games has reportedly died due to suicide, after his family wouldn’t repair his phone and barred him from playing games.

A 15-year-old boy in India reportedly took his own life after his cell phone broke and his parents told him they would not take him to get it fixed.

According to a report by The Print, the boy’s family lived in the Beta 2 Police Station area in Greater Noida. The boy’s father worked as a gardener and officials say the family’s finances were not in good shape.

Angered by his family’s decision to delay getting the phone fixed and his parents scolding him for his mobile game addiction, the teen died by suicide in his own room.

Police commissioner blames suicide on game addiction

Once the boy’s family found him, they rushed the teen to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“Police have taken custody of the body and sent it for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway,” Greater Noida’s deputy police commissioner Saad Miyan Khan explained to India Times.

Khan went on to say that the delay in fixing the phone led to his suicide.

“The family informed the police that the boy was upset since his phone got damaged and it was not being repaired,” the police commissioner added. “He was also asked not to play games on other mobile phones.”

If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts, or know anyone that is, and you would like to talk to someone, please reach out and call the Suicide Prevention Helpline 1-800-273-8255 (USA) or the Samaritans 116-123 (UK).