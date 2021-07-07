MLB The Show 21 Team Affinity Season 3 cards: Release date, All-Star’s & predictions

A new season of Team Affinity is coming to MLB The Show, and this time around it is going to center around the All-Stars selected for this year’s special showcase.

MLB The Show 21 has become one of the premier sports titles to check out, and since this year was the first time the game was released on Xbox consoles even more players are able to check out the baseball game.

Team Affinity is one of the programs within the ultimate team game mode, Diamond Dynasty. Essentially, over the course of the MLB season, they will add division-specific challenges, missions, and collections for players to complete, along with accompanying cards for players to unlock for their squads.

This is a fantastic way for players to earn stellar cards for their lineups, and we have seen some of the best Diamond Dynasty cards emerge from Team Affinity.

Team Affinity Season 3 release date

🌟Team Affinity Season 3 is all about All-Stars🌟

Earn your favorite team’s 2021 All-Star series 💎 in #MLBTheShow 21 by completing division-specific missions.

⭐Who will rep your favorite team?

TA3 begins 7/12 around noon (PT). — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) July 4, 2021

The next batch of challenges for Team Affinity is going to arrive right before the MLB All-Star break, as San Diego Studios has announced it’ll kick off on July 23 for players worldwide.

Team Affinity Season 3 will feature one Diamond card for all 30 teams within the MLB, and all of these Diamonds will be centered around the All-Stars selected to the game that’s taking place in Colorado this year.

Team Affinity Season 3 confirmed cards

As noted above, each team is going to have one Diamond player that you are going to be able to unlock through completing various challenges within the Team Affinity program. Once you have acquired enough TA points, the game will present you with a choice pack of players, one from each team in the division.

Let’s take a closer look at all the confirmed Team Affinity cards so far, and Dexerto will update this page as more flow in.

Boston Red Sox – Rafael Devers – 3B

Team Affinity Season 3 predictions

With 30 cards up for grabs, there are some players we can pencil in on that’ll undoubtedly receive a card for this Team Affinity season.

Keep in mind, that in order for a player to be eligible to receive a new Team Affinity card, they must not already have a card from previous seasons, and must be present in MLB’s All-Star game.

However, there are some teams with only one All-Star representative, and in the case of clubs like the Mets, their All-Stars have already received special cards within The Show. So, we’ll have to wait and see what San Diego Studios do regarding these players.

But, we can take a look at who we think could be getting cards for Team Affinity Season 3.

Note, the Boston Red Sox are not included on this list, as their card has already been revealed.

Team Prediction Baltimore Orioles Cedric Mullins New York Yankees Gerrit Cole Toronto Blue Jays Teoscar Hernandez Tampa Bay Rays Mike Zunino Chicago White Sox Lance Lynn Kanas City Royals Salvador Perez Minnesota Twins Nelson Cruz Cleveland Indians Jose Ramirez Detroit Tigers Gregory Soto Houston Astros Michael Brantley Oakland A’s Matt Olson Texas Rangers Kyle Gibson Seattle Mariners Yusei Kikuchi Los Angeles Angels Jared Walsh Washington Nationals Trea Turner Philadelphia Phillies Zack Wheeler Miami Marlins Trevor Rogers New York Mets Jacob DeGrom Atlanta Braves Ronald Acuna Jr. or Ozzie Albies Pittsburgh Pirates Adam Fraizer Cincinnati Reds Nick Castellanos Chicago Cubs Kris Bryant Milwaukee Brewers Corbin Burnes St. Louis Cardinals Nolan Arenado or Alex Reyes Los Angeles Dodgers Chris Taylor San Diego Padres Jake Cronenworth or Fernando Tatis Jr. San Franciso Giants Kevin Gausman Colorado Rockies German Marquez Arizona Diamondbacks Eduardo Escobar

These predictions are all subject to change, but we should find out the confirmed cards later in the week. So, be sure to check back for all the Team Affinity Season 3 cards on July 12!