 MLB The Show 21 Team Affinity Season 3 cards: Release date, All-Star's & predictions - Dexerto
Logo
Gaming

MLB The Show 21 Team Affinity Season 3 cards: Release date, All-Star’s & predictions

Published: 7/Jul/2021 20:58 Updated: 7/Jul/2021 20:59

by Nick Farrell
mlb the show team affinity season 3
San Diego Studio

Share

MLB The Show 21

A new season of Team Affinity is coming to MLB The Show, and this time around it is going to center around the All-Stars selected for this year’s special showcase.

MLB The Show 21 has become one of the premier sports titles to check out, and since this year was the first time the game was released on Xbox consoles even more players are able to check out the baseball game.

Team Affinity is one of the programs within the ultimate team game mode, Diamond Dynasty. Essentially, over the course of the MLB season, they will add division-specific challenges, missions, and collections for players to complete, along with accompanying cards for players to unlock for their squads.

Advertisement

This is a fantastic way for players to earn stellar cards for their lineups, and we have seen some of the best Diamond Dynasty cards emerge from Team Affinity.

edward
San Diego Studio
Edward Cabrera has been highly regarded as the best card from Season 2 Team Affinity!

Team Affinity Season 3 release date

The next batch of challenges for Team Affinity is going to arrive right before the MLB All-Star break, as San Diego Studios has announced it’ll kick off on July 23 for players worldwide.

Team Affinity Season 3 will feature one Diamond card for all 30 teams within the MLB, and all of these Diamonds will be centered around the All-Stars selected to the game that’s taking place in Colorado this year.

Team Affinity Season 3 confirmed cards

As noted above, each team is going to have one Diamond player that you are going to be able to unlock through completing various challenges within the Team Affinity program. Once you have acquired enough TA points, the game will present you with a choice pack of players, one from each team in the division.

Advertisement

Let’s take a closer look at all the confirmed Team Affinity cards so far, and Dexerto will update this page as more flow in.

Boston Red Sox – Rafael Devers – 3B

Rafael Devers

Team Affinity Season 3 predictions

With 30 cards up for grabs, there are some players we can pencil in on that’ll undoubtedly receive a card for this Team Affinity season.

Keep in mind, that in order for a player to be eligible to receive a new Team Affinity card, they must not already have a card from previous seasons, and must be present in MLB’s All-Star game.

However, there are some teams with only one All-Star representative, and in the case of clubs like the Mets, their All-Stars have already received special cards within The Show. So, we’ll have to wait and see what San Diego Studios do regarding these players.

Advertisement

But, we can take a look at who we think could be getting cards for Team Affinity Season 3.

Note, the Boston Red Sox are not included on this list, as their card has already been revealed. 

Team Prediction 
Baltimore Orioles Cedric Mullins 
New York Yankees Gerrit Cole 
Toronto Blue Jays Teoscar Hernandez 
Tampa Bay Rays  Mike Zunino
Chicago White Sox  Lance Lynn
Kanas City Royals Salvador Perez 
Minnesota Twins Nelson Cruz 
Cleveland Indians Jose Ramirez
Detroit Tigers  Gregory Soto
Houston Astros Michael Brantley
Oakland A’s Matt Olson 
Texas Rangers Kyle Gibson 
Seattle Mariners Yusei Kikuchi 
Los Angeles Angels  Jared Walsh
Washington Nationals Trea Turner
Philadelphia Phillies Zack Wheeler
Miami Marlins  Trevor Rogers
New York Mets Jacob DeGrom 
Atlanta Braves  Ronald Acuna Jr. or Ozzie Albies
Pittsburgh Pirates Adam Fraizer 
Cincinnati Reds Nick Castellanos 
Chicago Cubs  Kris Bryant
Milwaukee Brewers Corbin Burnes 
St. Louis Cardinals  Nolan Arenado or Alex Reyes 
Los Angeles Dodgers Chris Taylor 
San Diego Padres Jake Cronenworth or Fernando Tatis Jr. 
San Franciso Giants  Kevin Gausman
Colorado Rockies  German Marquez
Arizona Diamondbacks Eduardo Escobar 

These predictions are all subject to change, but we should find out the confirmed cards later in the week. So, be sure to check back for all the Team Affinity Season 3 cards on July 12!

Advertisement
Advertisement