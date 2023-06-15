Microsoft confirms it is no longer making Xbox One games

Microsoft’s Head of Xbox Game Studios Matt Booty confirmed that the company is no longer actively developing first-party games for the Xbox One.

Microsoft’s current generation consoles, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, have been out for nearly 3 years now, having been released on November 10, 2020.

Now that the consoles have become much more readily available in stores, many gamers playing on current-gen hardware have started to wonder when game companies will finally fully move away from last-gen hardware.

Well, it seems Microsoft has finally decided to take that step, as the Head of Xbox Game Studios, Matt Booty, has confirmed that the company is no longer actively developing games for the Xbox One.

Xbox no longer actively developing games for last-gen consoles

The information came from an interview conducted by Axios, where Booty touched on a variety of different topics related to Xbox.

During the interview, the Head of Xbox Game Studios confirmed that Microsoft has “moved on to Gen 9,” in reference to the Xbox Series X and S.

Booty also noted that no internal teams were currently working on games for the Xbox One outside of those with ongoing support, such as Minecraft.

Microsoft It seems Microsoft is committed to focusing on current-gen Xbox hardware going forward.

This news comes as no surprise, considering previous console generation transitions started much earlier than with the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

However, Booty did note that Microsoft still has plans to allow Xbox One owners to access new first-party titles through Xbox Cloud Gaming. “That’s how we’re going to maintain support, said Booty.

While this news may be frustrating to those gamers holding out on purchasing an Xbox Series X or S, it has certainly been a long time coming. As with any console generation, the time will always come when companies and developers must focus on the future instead of looking to the past.