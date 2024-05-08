MultiVersus announces Joker with Mark Hamill reprising iconic role

Joker will join the MultiVersus roster when the game releases, with Mark Hamill reprising his iconic role as the Clown Prince.

Before its long hiatus, MultiVersus announced its last roster addition in November 2022 when unveiling Looney Tunes’ Marvin the Martian. WB and developer Player First Games have started ramping up marketing now, thanks to the free-to-play fighter’s imminent release.

As such, another new character has entered the fray – the Clown Prince of Crime himself, the Joker. WB Games shared the news in a reveal trailer showcasing the Joker’s MultiVersus design.

Notably, this makes Joker the game’s 24th playable character. He’ll become available to play alongside the fighting game’s launch later this month on Tuesday, May 28.

Article continues after ad

WB Games additionally confirmed in a press release that actor Mark Hamill will reprise his role as the Batman rogue, having previously voiced him in Batman: The Animated Series, Rocksteady’s Arkham games, and numerous other animated projects.

Article continues after ad

After beloved Batman actor Kevin Conroy died in 2022, Hamill announced he would no longer portray the Joker. The actor told Empire Magazine in a 2023 interview, “Without Kevin there, there doesn’t seem to be a Batman for me.”

Since Conroy had already recorded his MultiVersus lines, Hamill’s Joker won’t be without his Bat in this particular project. Conroy’s Batman and Hamill’s Clown Prince will appear together for the final time in the Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part 3, which hits digital platforms and Blu-ray in July 2024.

Article continues after ad

MultiVersus is set to release on May 28 for PC, PS4/PS5, Xbox One, and Series X|S platforms.