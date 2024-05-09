Nectar is one of the most important resources in Hades 2 and you’ll want to stock up during your run. This guide will tell you how to acquire Nectar in Hades 2 and why you should.

Hades 2 is smashing its early access run thanks to a massive effort from Supergiant offering a near-complete experience. Despite not being the full version, the game has surpassed all its predecessors becoming the developer’s most successful title.

Of course, Hades 2 doesn’t completely divorce itself from everything that made the first game so enjoyable. You’ll still see a host of familiar mechanics and characters.

If you want to get on the good side of those characters and get some excellent rewards at the same time, you’re going to need a particular resource though. Here’s how to get Nectar in Hades 2 and what to use it for.

What is Nectar used for in Hades 2?

Nectar is what is known in Hades 2 as an Indulgence item and it can improve your relationship with a character when gifted to them. It can be given to nearly every character in the game including residents of the Crossroads like Hecate but also characters you find out during runs.

To gift a character with Nectar, simply interact with them and select the ‘Gift’ option using your right trigger. Scroll through your giftable items until you find a Nectar and select it.

While it can be given multiple times, the very first time you gift it to someone, they will offer you a valuable Keepsake. These Keepsakes give you powerful passive buffs that are a massive help.

It’s worth offering the early Nectar you find to different characters in the Crossroads. This way, you have a few different options for Keepsakes you can swap out at will. When you’ve got a stack of Keepsakes, it’s best to give any remaining Nectar to your favorite character in order to max out their relationship and net you some other rewards.

Supergiant Games The Keepsakes you unlock from spending Nectar are kept in this shiny crate.

How to get Nectar in Hades 2

There are a few ways to get Nectar in Hades 2 but some are more consistent than others. Here’s a quick list of all the ways to acquire it:

Purchase from the Wretched Broker: You can trade 30 Bones for a single Nectar each time you visit the Wretched Broker at Crossroads following a run. You will need to have cast the Kinship Fortune Incantation first though.

You can trade 30 Bones for a single Nectar each time you visit the Wretched Broker at Crossroads following a run. You will need to have cast the Kinship Fortune Incantation first though. Kinship Fortune Incantation: Not only will casting this incantation allow you to trade for Nectar, you’ll also get one guaranteed the first time you cast it.

Not only will casting this incantation allow you to trade for Nectar, you’ll also get one guaranteed the first time you cast it. Moros second summoning: Calling on Moros for the second time will complete the Harbinger of Doom Minor Prophecy and reward you with a Nectar. Giving him one will also get you the Engraved Pin Keepsake which is really handy.

Calling on Moros for the second time will complete the Harbinger of Doom Minor Prophecy and reward you with a Nectar. Giving him one will also get you the Engraved Pin Keepsake which is really handy. Purchase from Charon: Every now and then, Charon will have some Nectar in his inventory but you’ll need Gold to purchase it and it’s never a sure bet he’ll have it.

Every now and then, Charon will have some Nectar in his inventory but you’ll need Gold to purchase it and it’s never a sure bet he’ll have it. Travel through a Nectar Door: Nectar has an uncommon chance to occur as an encounter reward in Hades 2. If you see its icon on one of the exits, pass through it to get one.

Now that you know how to get ahold of one resource in Hades 2, you might want to find out how to get ahold of some others. We’ve got guides on how to acquire Ashes, Bronze, and Moon Dust as well.