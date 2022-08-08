Marvel’s Spider-Man PC requirements: Minimum and recommended specs

Insomniac Games have revealed the PC system requirements for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered. Here are the minimum and recommended specs to run the Marvel superhero game on your PC.

For years Treyarch’s take on the wallcrawler was the go-to experience, but Insomniac Games redefined superhero games forever with Marvel’s Spider-Man in 2018. Having made waves as a PlayStation exclusive, the game is finally heading to PC and Steam Deck.

Ahead of the game’s release, Insomniac Games have revealed what it will take to run the game. If you’re wondering whether your PC can handle Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, here’s everything you need to know.

PC Requirements

While the PlayStation 4 and 5 handled Marvel’s Spider-Man with impressive results, the PC version boasts some serious power, providing you’ve got the required hardware. Features like ray tracing can be quite demanding, especially as you swing through the vistas of New York City.

PC players purchasing the remaster will also get access to all three DLC story chapters, which are definitely not to be missed. However, you’ll likely find yourself spending hours within the game’s brilliant photo mode.

Whether you’ve played the game before or it’s your first time, we’ve noted down all the minimum and recommended PC system requirements below:

Minimum Specs

These settings won’t grant you some of the higher tiers glossy tricks, but you’ll be able to achieve at least 30FPS at 720P resolution with Very Low graphics settings, as indicated by the developers.

HARDWARE REQUIREMENTS OS Windows 10 64-bit Processor Intel Core i3-4160 or AMD equal Memory 8 GB RAM Graphics NVIDIA GeForce GTX 950 or AMD equal DirectX Version 12 Network Broadband Internet connection Storage 75GB Available Space

Recommended Specs

Using the recommended specifications for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, you’ll be able to achieve 60FPS at 1080p resolution, using Medium graphics settings according to Insomniac Games.

HARDWARE REQUIREMENTS OS Windows 10 64-bit Processor Intel Core i5-4670 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Memory 16 GB RAM Graphics NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 580 DirectX Version 12 Network Broadband Internet connection Storage 75GB SSD

Marvel’s Spider-Man PC: Very High Specs

This is where things start to get more powerful. Insomniac Games suggest that 60FPS at 4K resolution can be attained by using Very High graphics settings. Though, you won’t be able to see ray tracing used here.

HARDWARE REQUIREMENTS OS Windows 10 64-bit Processor Intel Core i5-11400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Memory 16 GB RAM Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 RT DirectX Version 12 Network Broadband Internet connection Storage 75GB Available Space

Marvel’s Spider-Man PC: Amazing Ray Tracing Specs

Jumping up to the ‘Amazing Ray Tracing’ tier will grant PC players the ability to access 1440p resolutions at 60FPS or 4K at 30FPS. This setting will see users have ray tracing set to High, along with High graphics settings.

HARDWARE REQUIREMENTS OS Windows 10 64-bit Processor Intel Core i5-11600K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X Memory 16 GB RAM Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6900 RT DirectX Version 12 Network Broadband Internet connection Storage 75GB Available Space

Marvel’s Spider-Man PC: Ultimate Ray Tracing Specs

If you fancy maxing out Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered on PC, then this is the setting for you. You’ll be able to access 60FPS at 4K resolution, with Very High ray tracing on and High graphics settings enabled.

HARDWARE REQUIREMENTS OS Windows 10 64-bit Processor Intel Core i7-12700K or AMD Ryzen 9 5900X Memory 32 GB RAM Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT DirectX Version 12 Network Broadband Internet connection Storage 75GB Available Space

And there you have it, this is all you need to know when it comes to running Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered on your PC.

