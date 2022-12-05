Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 trailer may include a map expansion teaser

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at brianna.reeves@dexerto.com.

While rewatching the teaser for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, one fan spotted a hint indicating the map will feature Queens and Brooklyn.

Sony unveiled the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 trailer during its September 2021 games showcase, confirming its launch on PS5 in 2023.

The quick glimpse revealed that both Peter and Miles will star in the game, with Venom acting as at least one of the antagonists. Narration in the trailer has some convinced Kraven the Huner may play a significant role, as well.

Further details about the eagerly-anticipated sequel have yet to surface in the year since then. But, somehow, eagle-eyed fans continue to uncover details that untangle the web of mystery.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 trailer may feature map hints

Reddit user 1400Diggg recently revisited the trailer for Insomniac’s upcoming Spider-Man sequel. In so doing, the Redditor stumbled across a bit of street graffiti that inspired a Google search.

The graffiti depicts three numbers, 718, scrawled on a brick wall near Venom’s hiding place. According to the Redditor’s only search, 718 is a New York area code that services Brooklyn, Queens, and Staten Island.

While Spider-Man and Miles Morales featured districts such as Hell’s Kitchen, Harlem, and Midtown, the three boroughs encompassing the 718 area code weren’t explorable. Perhaps that much will change when the sequel launches.

Other Redditor’s called the presumed Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 map tease a “good catch” on the part of the original poster.

“If we could swing into Queens & Brooklyn… This would be the best open-world game EVER,” one user said.

“I think the map expanding to Queens and Brooklyn makes a lot of sense, since that’s where Peter and Miles respectively are originally from,” someone else noted. The Redditor who started the thread couldn’t agree more, adding that Brooklyn would especially work given Miles’ attendance at Brooklyn Visions.

When Sony and Insomniac will finally lift the lid on such details remains unknown. But the forthcoming Game Awards ceremony has many hoping the web-slingers won’t escape the spotlight for too much longer.