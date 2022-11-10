Marvel Snap devs reveal plans to replace Collectors Cache boosters with Collectors Tokens

Lawrence is a writer based in New York City covering entertainment and games for Dexerto focusing on Hearthstone, World of Warcraft, NBA 2K, and any indie game he can review. You can contact Lawrence at [email protected]

A developer at Second Dinner revealed that Marvel Snap will be doing away with cache boosters in favor of a Collectors Token.

Marvel Snap offers players the ability to unlock in-game currency, cards, and card variants through its main progression system labeled the Collection Level.

Players who hit Collection Level 500, via upgrading their various card art with Credits and boosters, begin unlocking Collectors Cache rewards which grant either boosters, card variants, or entirely new cards from Pool 3.

Now, according to a Marvel Snap developer, the team will be doing away with the boosters as a reward in favor of a new currency called Collectors Tokens.

Marvel Snap dev reveals new currency called Collectors Tokens

On November 10, Second Dinner developer Stephen revealed via the game’s official Discord channel that the time will be releasing Collectors Tokens that will replace boosters in the caches.

For Snap players who have dedicated huge amounts of time to the game, these Caches are supposed to reward their dedication with highly rare Pool 3 cards. However, many players have grown tired of getting simple card boosters from the rewards.

Thankfully for them, the developers plan to get rid of the boosters as rewards in favor of new Collectors Tokens.

Collectors Tokens are a new form of in-game currency that can be spent on a rotating card from the store that a player doesn’t have. This will help players get cards that they want they haven’t unlocked via the normal rewards track.

Players who have already opened their caches will retroactively get Tokens.

Stephen also hinted that the Tokens are scheduled to be released sometime by the end of 2022.