Marvel Snap Conquest mode explained: How it works, competitive tiers, rewards, more

Marvel Snap Conquest mode is a brand new competitive playlist in the hit CCG and we’ve got the full rundown on how it all works. From a look at each ranked tier to the rewards on offer, here’s everything you need to know.

Eight months removed from the full release of Marvel Snap and the game’s second full-fledged competitive mode is now upon us. As revealed in the Spider-Verse seasonal update, Conquest mode brings a new form of competition to the game.

Rather than one-and-done matches like those found on the standard ranked ladder, Conquest offers a more methodical approach to competition. Here, you’ll do battle with the same opponent multiple times over to determine who’s really the best.

So before you dive into the latest Marvel Snap game mode, be sure to brush up here with a full rundown on Conquest.

Second Dinner Conquest Mode drops you into a series of Battles against rival players.

What is Conquest mode in Marvel Snap?

Conquest is a new competitive mode in Marvel Snap. Having debuted on June 13 as part of the Spider-Verse season in June, 2023, this new playlist offers an alternative to the standard ranked grind.

In Conquest mode, players compete in the familiar Battle Mode format against others online. That means with each win, rather than taking Cubes, you’re instead draining health from your opponent. Both players begin with 10 health in total, and the first to lose it all is knocked out.

You’ll fight back and forth with the same decks, snapping to increase the damage dealt, until one player’s health dwindles, with the winner moving on. Crucially, with only 12 cards in each deck, you’ll quickly learn how your opponent is trying to play and what cards they may bring out next. This is sure to change up your strategy between rounds as you learn what to expect.

Consecutive wins in Conquest is the name of the game. The more overall wins you can pile up, the further you’ll advance. More on that below.

Conquest mode tiers and rewards

As a new form of competition in Marvel Snap, Conquest mode comes with its own ranking system, to some extent. Proving Grounds, Silver, Gold, and Infinity are the four distinct tiers in play. As you pile up wins, you’ll be able to access higher tiers.

Your path begins at the entry-level Proving Grounds. Anyone can jump in for free here and there are no consequences for losing. Naturally, this incidentally makes it a great place to test out new decks, as a loss won’t knock you down on the ranked ladder.

Successfully beat your opponent in the Proving Grounds and you’ll have access to the Silver tier thanks to your newly earned ticket, though this is where things get risky.

In order to access Silver, Gold, or Infinity tiers, it comes at a cost. Upon entering these higher tiers, your ticket is consumed. Lose out and that ticket is gone forever, meaning you have to earn one again. Though if you’d rather skip the process, you can always pay your way through the queue.

For a set amount of Gold, you can bypass the need for a ticket and begin your run right at your desired tier, even all the way up at Infinity. Though obviously, should you lose, that’s a few hundred Gold down the drain.

Second Dinner Climbing all the way to the Infinity Conquest is the ultimate challenge in Marvel Snap.

It’s worth noting, however, the prestigious Infinity tier is only open for a brief window. The idea is to fight through lower tiers throughout a given season, then use your Infinity tier tickets all at once at the very end of the month.

Should you prove successful in this Infinity tier, a staggering feat accomplished after five wins in a row, you’ll be able to upgrade your current avatar by giving it an Infinity border.

Below is a full look at the costs of each Conquest mode tier, the wins needed to advance, and the rewards on offer.

Tier Cost Wins Required Medals Proving Grounds Free 1 15 Silver 80 Gold OR Silver Ticket 2 120 Gold 200 Gold OR Gold Ticket 3 370 Infinity 500 Gold OR Infinity Ticket 5 1,375

Conquest Shop

With this new game mode in Marvel Snap comes an all-new store as well. Through your efforts in Conquest mode, you’ll earn a number of Medals. These Medals can then be exchanged in the Conquest Shop for unique rewards each season.

From simpler rewards like Credits and Gold to exclusive goodies like Titles and Avatars, there’s plenty up for grabs here. Also on the line each season is an exclusive card variant, one that seemingly can’t be unlocked through any other means. This can only be acquired by purchasing nine items in the Conquest Shop in a given season.

For the first season with Conquest mode active, the exclusive reward is the Green Goblin (Carnageized Variant).

Second Dinner The Conquest Mode store comes with its own unique set of rewards.

So that’s all there is to know about Conquest mode in Marvel Snap. Should we see any changes throughout the first month of competition, we’ll be sure to update you here with all the latest.