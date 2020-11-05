 Leon voice actor teases new project amid Resident Evil 4 Remake rumors - Dexerto
Leon voice actor teases new project amid Resident Evil 4 Remake rumors

Published: 5/Nov/2020 19:04

by Michael Gwilliam
Capcom

Resident Evil

The voice actor for Resident Evil’s Leon S. Kennedy is teasing a brand new project while rumors continue to swirl that a remake of RE4 is in production.

Nick Apostolides, who did the motion capture and voice for Leon in the remake of Resident Evil 2, teased he was working on something new in a tweet posted on November 2.

“Man does it feel good to get back to work!” he said along with a picture of himself on a set. “Safely had a blast with some crazy people on this one….can’t wait to share the project!”

He further added hashtags that included “video games.” A good indication that the project is indeed gaming-related.

Resident Evil 4 remake has been discussed for awhile with some evidence swirling earlier in 2020.

Video Games Chronicle reported that the game entered “full production” and has an estimated release window of 2022.

Furthermore, insider Dusk Golem claimed the remake has a larger development team than the series’ previous remakes, which means this is a large undertaking.

Leon shoots enemies
Capcom
Resident Evil 4 is considered one of the best games of all time.

Upon its original release back on the Nintendo Gamecube in 2005, Resident Evil 4 received critical acclaim with a 96/100 on Metacritic.

Since then, it has been ported to many different consoles throughout the years, including PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The Capcom classic even made its way onto mobile phones.

It is also considered to be one of the best video games of all time, which is why the reports suggest the development team is so massive.

Leon S Kennedy
Capcom
Could RE4 remake come out in 2022?

Of course, Apostolides could very well not be working on RE4 and this could be a completely different project entirely, but given the wording of the tweet, there is a chance whatever it is, could be revealed soon.

It’s possible that a reveal may take place at The Game Awards in December, though we’ll have to wait and see exactly what the future holds.

