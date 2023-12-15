LEGO Technic Ferrari Daytona SP3 selling for all-time lowest price at Walmart 

It’s Ferrari fever at Walmart this festive season. Walmart has discounted the LEGO Technic Ferrari Daytona SP3 set to its all-time lowest price.

Didn’t have the means ($2.2 million, that is) to get behind the Ferrari Daytona SP3’s steering wheel (or Manettino, in Ferrari speak)? Well, even if you do, it is not like you can buy it anymore. Indeed, all of the 599 examples of this limited-edition Prancing Horse has been sold out even before the Italian car manufacturer whipped the wraps off of it.

Fortunately for LEGO Technic enthusiasts and Tifosi aged 18 and up, the LEGO replica of this Ferrari Icona model is still available. What’s more, Walmart has cut the price of this kit by $74.95 to $375. So it is best to grab it now, whether you want to treat yourself or gift it to the Ferrari fan in your life.

LEGO

Finished in vibrant red, this 1:8 scale version of the real-life Daytona SP3 will look absolutely stunning when displayed as a centerpiece in your home, office, or when parked on a shelf in your garage. Who doesn’t dream of saying they have a Ferrari parked in their garage? Well, now you can… kind of.

But what if family and friends want to come take a look at your “Ferrari”? Nervous of their reaction when they see it is not the original? Don’t be. You can show off the LEGO-reimagined Daytona SP3 with pride. Although not a bona fide Ferrari, the LEGO Technic example is awe-inspiring.

LEGO

This LEGO Technic Ultimate Car Concept model is one of the largest LEGO Technic kits ever created by LEGO. The set comprises of 3778 pieces. It measures five-and-a-half inches tall, nine-and-a-half inches wide, and 23 inches long.

As such, it features myriad authentic design elements to make it true to the supercar it was inspired by. The intricately-detailed LEGO Technic Ferrari Daytona SP3 recreates the authentic model’s styling to a T.

LEGO

The LEGO Technic model is equipped with steering functionality, a mid-mounted V12 engine, replete with moving pistons, an eight-speed sequential transmission with paddle shifter, and shock absorbers for the suspension. Just like the original.

You can also detach the roof when you want to go alfresco. Butterfly doors and wheels reminiscent of the real items are also present. In addition, opening the hood reveals a unique serial number.

The LEGO Technic Ferrari Daytona SP3 set offers an immersive building experience for advanced LEGO builders. It is a must-have addition to adult LEGO Technic aficionado’s collection.

LEGO

