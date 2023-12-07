LEGO Mosaic Maker selling for all-time lowest price at LEGO

Want to create marvelous brick mosaics? Now is the time. The LEGO Mosaic Maker is selling for it’s all-time lowest price.

Have you ever wanted to create a mosaic of yourself or a loved one? Well, why wait? LEGO is offering the LEGO Mosaic Maker for its all-time lowest price.

You don’t just have to make a portrait of yourself or that special person in your life either. With this kit, you can create a mosaic of anything that comes to mind.

All you have to do is upload an image to the Mosaic Maker experience on LEGO’s website and download the digital building grid to your smartphone or iPad. When you have completed the latter steps, you unleash your creativity by building your chosen image. In addition, comprising of 4702 pieces, the set allows you to share the joy of making a brick-built portrait with anyone aged 10 and up.

LEGO

The bricks are finished in five hues. There is yellow, black, dark gray, light gray, and white. There are 900 bricks of each color. A 48×48 gray baseplate is also included in the set.

In addition, if you ever want to change up your design, you can create new digital building grids and build a new portrait. Of course, you can also buy several LEGO Mosaic Maker sets to create brick-built mosaics of each family member.

LEGO

This LEGO-exclusive set is a perfect gift for any occasion. However, with it selling at a discounted price, why not grab it and stuff the stocking of the LEGO fan in your life? It will also look great next to other LEGO Art portraits, such as the soon-to-be-retired LEGO Art Jim Lee Batman Collection.

This set may only be retiring at the end of 2025, but why not get it now? LEGO has reduced the price of the LEGO Mosaic Maker set by $40 to $59.99.

