Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Direct: Date, time and how to watch

Nintendo has set a date and time for its Super Mario Bros Wonder Direct, which will provide a deep dive into the new 2D side-scroller.

Announced during the June 2023 Nintendo Direct, the new Super Mario side-scrolling adventure is the first of its kind since 2012’s Super Mario Bros. U.

In addition to exploring traditional Super Mario-branded fun, Wonder will also feature local multiplayer, playable Daisy, and a new Wonder Flower power-up that transforms the eponymous character into an elephant.

Gameplay footage and screenshots of the game indicate that there’s much more to learn about the upcoming experience. And, fortunately, Nintendo plans on offering an in-depth look in the near future with a Wonder-dedicated Nintendo Direct.

When and where to watch the Super Mario Bros Wonder Direct

On Thursday, August 31, Nintendo will host a Direct for the upcoming 2D side-scroller at 7:00 AM PT / 10:00 AM ET.

A Nintendo of America Twitter post notes that the broadcast will be streamed live on Nintendo’s official YouTube channel and will last for approximately 15 minutes. Those who tune in can expect to see “an in-depth look at Mario’s latest 2D side-scrolling adventure.”

What to expect from the Wonder Direct

Notably, the game’s ESRB rating recently revealed that Bowser will return as the main antagonist. As such, it stands to reason that the Super Mario Bros Wonder Direct will offer some insight into what he’s up to this time around.

Much about the gameplay currently remains under wraps as well. The Wonder Flower, for example, will impact mechanics and transform levels, but hopeful players still await specific details. Nintendo should unleash this information and more on August 31.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder hits Nintendo Switch on October 20.